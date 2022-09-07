Emporia State University announced Wednesday a new "workforce management" policy that closely mirrors a policy set in place by the Kansas Board of Regents last year that allows for universities to dismiss even tenured faculty.
The policy, called the ESU Framework for Workforce Management, would give ESU the "flexibility to realign resources" as the university continues to address ongoing structural deficits that were accelerated by COVID-19. It's a move that university leaders said will recenter the university's student-focused mission.
But it's one that previous ESU administrators declined to implement.
Former ESU president Allison Garrett announced in January 2021 that the university would not implement KBOR's newly approved policy that would make it easier for the state's six public universities to fire, suspend or dismiss employees — including tenured faculty.
That policy was unanimously approved by the Kansas Board of Regents, citing financial pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, reduced state funding and declining enrollments. The regents gave the schools 45 days to develop frameworks for implementing the policy, which would be in effect through 2022. The policy was amended to include clarification several months later.
"This is not a cost-cutting exercise. This is a total transformation of Emporia State University," said ESU President Ken Hush of ESU's proposal. "We are going to be realigning programs and that's been driven by Brent Thomas and Joan Brewer and Ed Bashaw and others, so it's academically-driven as well as analysis from all aspects of the campus."
Hush said ESU is looking beyond "just pure numbers and enrollment declines," though he pointed out that the university's on-campus enrollment has declined by 28% since 2017.
"The on-campus [enrollment] is declining and not just for us, other universities are experiencing the same [decline]," he said, though he noted that KBOR has stated that Emporia State has one of the biggest declines when considering staff size.
"The Board of Regents have been in on all of our discussions," Hush said. "The Board of Regents have partnered with us from an advisory standpoint, not as a decison-maker. We look at them as a sounding board."
So, what exactly does "realigning programs" mean? In some cases, it could mean a chopping block to make way for expansions in the university's more successful — or popular — programs.
"I think what the framework really allows us to do is make whatever changes that are needed to really advance the programs that are in our 'strike zone,'" said director of marketing and media relations Kelly Heine. "So programs like nursing, biology, teaching, technology, business; they are programs that ESU is really good at."
Heine said ESU is focused on being "really great at the programs in our strike zone."
"No more doing more with less," she said. "It's about investing in a really smart and intentional way to move the university forward."
But when pressed on just which programs weren't in the university's "strike zone," or no longer necessary within the university, university leaders had no comment.
"I would say one of the reasons that we're not answering that yet is that this first step that needs approval," said Gwen Larson, director of media relations.
Hush said the university leadership began analyzing programs through an outside higher education consulting company, the rpk GROUP. Beyond that, ESU spent 1,000 hours studying program and enrollment trends, employer needs, state and national job growth projections, program profit and loss information, department sustainability and more.
Hush said the university's findings aligned with rpk GROUP's initial results. But College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean Brent Thomas emphasized that any potential eliminations of faculty or programming was not based solely on profitability.
"It is not strictly just a bottom line that is always the deciding factor," he said. "There are programs that have value that is not quantified in dollars and cents, and I can honestly say that all of those factors are taken into consideration. It is not strictly a bottom line analysis."
Heine added that there were programs under the umbrella of The Teachers College that would fit that bill, such as psychology and health and human performance.
But the lack of arts and social sciences in the university's so-called strike zone remained apparent.
"These are just a few examples of strike zone programs," she said. "We have a lot of them."
Thomas said he believed the framework was an appropriate response to the ever-changing world of higher education.
"The world is changing around us very rapidly," Thomas said. "For me, an important factor, an important question to ask myself when making any decision at the university is ultimately, 'What's in the best interest of our students?' and I truly believe that what's in the best interest of our students is that we do not ignore the rapidly changing world around us. That is the worst thing we can do for our students and our future students."
The university would not comment on the number of employees that may be at risk of losing their jobs, but Thomas said no discussions have been driven by personnel.
"We can't ignore those changes, we have to adapt, and we need to adapt as quickly as possible, and this framework is a tool that will help us do that so that we can behave and operate it very differently than we have in the past," he added.
Heine believed the move would result in the "highest good for the most people," and would further set students up for successful futures.
Associate professor of business Steven Lovett said backlash to the proposals was expected, though he could not truly predict the response. He said current staff may have even expected this type of announcement. Lovett likened the policy to renovations, where sometimes you have to tear something down in order to rebuild.
"I'm not a fan of the term but this is the demolition phase," he said. "You get into the renovation phase after a demolition."
ESU's framework is on the KBOR agenda for consideration on Sept. 14.
