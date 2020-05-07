To help prospective students who want to work toward graduate degrees, the School of Business at Emporia State University is waiving the Graduate Management Admissions Test requirement for those who apply for summer and fall 2020 terms.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, GMAT testing centers are currently closed and are not expected to reopen in the near future. A small, but important share of applicants for ESU graduate programs have no other admissions option.
"We have a desire to accommodate the needs of our applicants in these difficult times," says Dr. Marc Fusaro, associate dean of the School of Business. "Therefore, consistent with many other business schools operating MBA and other programs, effective immediately, we are implementing a GMAT waiver for applicants to all of our graduate programs."
The GMAT waiver applies to all students who would otherwise have to take the GMAT. Those who have at least a 3.0 in their undergraduate program, either overall or in their last 60 hours, will be admitted based on their transcript. Those with GPAs lower than 3.0 will be evaluated based on the entirety of their transcript and resume. The waiver applies to those students applying to start in the summer or fall terms, this year.
"We think that this GMAT waiver is especially important in these troubling times because many people were displaced in the COVID-19 induced recession. For example, the Master of Science in Information Technology is a great vehicle for a career switch. It requires almost no experience or preparation in the technology field, but can launch a career in this growth industry," said Fusaro.
The MBA degree also requires no previous coursework or experience in business.
With the increase in demand for online services from video conferencing to online shopping, there is a need for people with technology skills.
"We view this particular program as a service to the economy, as there was a shortage in technology workers, even before COVID-19 pushed our work remotely and our economy online," said Fusaro.
The GMAT waiver applies to the MBA and specialized graduate programs in Technology and Accounting. The MSIT is offered on the Emporia campus. The MBA is offered both on campus and in an accelerated online format. The Master of Accountancy is an accelerated online program. Hard working students can complete a dual degree of MBA and MSIT in as few as two years.
For more information about the School of Business at Emporia State University, please go to www.emporia.edu/business.
