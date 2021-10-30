Halloween skating party
Rollers will host a skating party for Halloween from 1 - 3 p.m. Sunday at the rink, 701 Graham St.
Come out for contests, games, prizes, and lots of candy. Admission is $5 and skates are $3.
22nd annual Veterans Day program
Veterans and their families are invited to Lebo’s 22nd annual Veterans Day program at 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Lebo High School gym. Veterans from each of the five military branches will be recognized by Lebo students, faculty and band.
A reception with cookies and coffee will be held from 1:15-2 p.m. in the high school commons area before the program. The program is free and open to the public.
For any additional information contact Lebo High School at 620-256-6341.
29th annual Neosho Rapids
Haunted House
The 29th Annual Neosho Rapids Haunted House will be held 6 - 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, starting at the Neosho Rapids Community Center, 238 N. Main St. Tickets are $10, with $1 off for those who bring a canned food donation. Children ages 3 and under are free. Face masks are required. The event is sponsored by the Neosho Rapids Lions Club, Fire District No. 5 and the Neosho Rapids Projects Committee.
28th annual Pancake
Feed and Craft Show
Emporia Christian School’s 28th Annual Pancake Feed and Craft Show is set for 7 a.m. - noon Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
Breakfast is three pancakes, two sausage links and a drink and will be served via drive-thru. A silent auction inside the Anderson Building will feature a variety of items donated from the small business community. Local vendors will be on hand to provide a fun shopping experience during the event.
Tickets are $5 per meal and can be purchased in advance from ECS students or at the ECS office, 1325 C of E Dr., or by calling 620-342-5353. Tickets will also be available the day of the event.
Soup-a-Palooza returns
The Emporia Farmers Market is celebrating the return of Soup-a-Palooza with dine-in available from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Anderson Building. Support the market and enjoy some great soups. Cost is $6 for soup and dessert.
Carryout pints are available for $6. All proceeds go to support the Emporia Farmers Market.
The last outdoor market will be the Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 30, with indoor markets starting at Waters Hardware on Nov. 6.
Chase County Veterans Day activities
The Chase County All Veterans Committee is inviting all Chase County veterans and their guests to a free Veterans Day luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at St. Anthony Hall.
Following the lunch, everyone is encouraged to attend the Veterans Day program at 1:30 p.m. at Chase County All Veterans Memorial in Swope Park.
Maj. General Lee Tafanelli (Ret.) will be the guest speaker. The Chase County High School Band will perform patriotic music and CCES second graders will lead the pledge of allegiance.
Americus UMC breakfast
The Americus United Methodist Church will hold a breakfast from 7 - 10 a.m. Nov. 6 at the church. The menu includes pancakes or biscuits and gravy.
A freewill offering will be accepted.
