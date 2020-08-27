Clara Earldene Stiner, former longtime resident of Emporia, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Village Manor Memory Care Center in Abilene, KS. She was 87 years old. She was born on April 6, 1933 in Webb City, Missouri to Earl and Bessie Elston Harrington.
Earldene married Bob R. Stiner on January 5, 1952 and they made their home in Emporia where they raised five children. Earldene was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church and was active in Ladies Fellowship and volunteered for many years with fundraising activities and sponsorship of the annual children’s church camp. Earldene loved embroidery and quilting and was an excellent cook who enjoyed gardening and canning. When her children were young, she could always be counted on as a school “room mother” and volunteered for years with PTA, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.
For their 30th wedding anniversary Earldene and Bob traveled to Europe and had wonderful memories of their trip. During retirement, they spent many happy years RVing, traveling around the U.S. and spending winters in the southwest.
Earldene is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Bob R. Stiner and three children, Beverly Stiner Vanley, Ray Stiner and Wesley Stiner.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara JoAn Stiner Lucy (Gary) of Seattle, WA and son, Edwin E. Stiner (Mary Ann) of Belleville, KS; and one brother, Dallas Harrington, Okmulgee OK; eight beautiful grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was a beloved grandmother and great grandmother who will be sadly missed and fondly remembered. Close family members left to mourn are sister-in-law, Wilma Kuhlman (Richard) of Emporia and brothers-in-law, Bill C. Stiner, Burlington KS, and Joe Stiner, Bristow, OK; as well as many dear nieces and nephews.
Because of Covid-19 precautions, a private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, August 27, 2020 with Pastor Joe Tuttle of Bethel Baptist Church officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Emporia.
A celebration of Earldene’s life will be held at a later date when we can safely gather to honor her.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Bethel Baptist Church, Hospice of Dickinson County, or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. These may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett, PO Box 175, Emporia KS 66801.
Mom, your loss is immeasurable. But so is the love left behind.
