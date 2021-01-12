The Olpe boys improved to 5-0 on the season with a palindromic 62-26 drubbing of Hartford at home on Tuesday night.
The Jaguars came out tough against the Eagles, playing stout defense to keep Olpe within striking distance when the first quarter ended with a 15-7 Eagle lead.
However, the Eagles’ impeccable ball movement, incessant clearing of the offensive glass and physical defensive pressure was too much for Hartford to keep up with.
The Eagles did not shoot the ball as well as head coach Chris Schmidt would have liked (44%, 33% 3-pointers), but they managed to create 24 more shot attempts for themselves than Hartford managed (59-35).
“We’re still not shooting the ball great, but I thought we did a good job of getting some offensive boards and getting some things off of that,” Schmidt said.
On defense, the Eagles held the Jaguars to just 26% shooting (9 of 35) and forced 16 turnovers. Nevertheless, Schmidt said he’d like to see them play better on that side of the ball.
“Defensively, we’re getting better right now,” he said. “We’re still a ways away on both sides of it, but we’re trying to work on the little things to continue to get better.”
Schmidt said that he was glad for the opportunity to put some younger boys on the floor to give them some varsity experience.
“The good thing is we got a lot of kids to play tonight,” he said. “That’s going to help us down the road.”
Olpe spread its 62 points fairly evenly, as only two Eagles scored in double figures. Senior Jordan Barnard put up 12 points while junior Damon Redeker added 10.
Junior Shayden Sull led the way for Hartford with 10 points, while sophomore Ali Smith tallied 8 and senior Andy Andrews had 6.
The Jaguars dropped to 1-8 with the loss and will look to rebound against Burlingame at home Friday.
Olpe will put its undefeated record on the line on Friday when it hosts Waverly.
HARTFORD -- 7; 7; 10; 2; -- 26
OLPE -- 15; 20; 20; 7; -- 62
Hartford -- Sull (10, 4-12), A. Smith (8, 2-12), Andrews (6, 2-4), McDiffett (2, 1-3), Highley (0, 0-2), D. Smith (0, 0-2).
Olpe -- Barnard (12, 4-12), D. Redeker (10, 4-8), Clark (9, 4-8), B. Redeker (6, 3-3), N. Redeker (5, 2-4), Hoelting (4, 2-3), Cole (4, 2-3), T. Skalsky (4, 2-5), Bailey (3, 1-1), Heins (2, 1-2), Olsson (2, 1-3), Foraker (1, 0-1).
