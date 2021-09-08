The Lyon County Highway Department will begin fog sealing on Road 130 between KS Hwy. 99 and Road T sometime after 11 a.m. today, Sept. 8.
The highway department says traffic must stay off of the fresh fog seal oil for an hour. Flaggers are in the area and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
