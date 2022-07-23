Special to The Gazette
An 8-year-old survivor of a deadly crash in Lyon County returned to Emporia last week to visit with the LifeSave 21 crewmembers who helped save his life.
Alexander, and his father Aaron Wilson, made the trek across state lines from Oklahoma City to Emporia on July 16 to visit with the first responders who transported him the day he and his siblings were pulled out of a fiery crash last month that claimed the life of his mother Sacha McNack.
Hugs, smiles and teary eyes as the family personally thanked crewmembers Justin Wilson, flight paramedic, Roy Pettit, pilot and Leann Briggs, flight nurse for their lifesaving efforts on that tragic day. Joining them was also Sean James, the Navy medic of Rockwall County who was driving behind the vehicle before it crashed and was able to pull the three children out of the car before it was fully engulfed in flames. It took everyone that day, from Sean to the crewmembers to local law enforcement and EMS, to save Alexander’s life and now they all share an unbreakable bond.
“We’ve been very honored that the family has kept in touch with us. When we transport a patient, we don’t always know what their outcome is,” said Briggs. “With Alexander, they’re family has stayed in touch with us despite the distance and we’re so grateful for that.”
It was actually during one of the crew’s check-ins with Alexander via FaceTime that he expressed how much he wished he could’ve actually enjoyed the helicopter ride and seen the sky from up high rather than being transported during such an emergent situation. Immediately, the crew coordinated a front-seat helicopter ride for Alexander to indulge in.
“This family suffered a tremendous loss and nothing we do can bring back their mom or erase the trauma they suffered,” said Briggs. “But if there’s anything we can do to bring a smile to this child’s face, we’re all on board, and I think we did that today – brought a little sunshine to his day.”
So, on July 16, Alexander got to inspect the inside of the aircraft, learn about air medical helicopters, and enjoy a front-seat ride inside the Lifesave 21 aircraft and take in the sights as they flew over Kansas. While this was certainly not Alexander’s first helicopter ride, it is one he’ll cherish forever.
