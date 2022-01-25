In a democratic country that relies on truth for voters and government representatives at all levels, truth is now on trial. Our democracy is now at risk thanks to the many Americans who don’t understand the difference between opinion (those beliefs we hold that can’t be proven or verified) and truth (which can).
Following the 2020 elections, the election process for determining the President of the United States was attacked by President Trump, both rhetorically by publicly denouncing the results, and literally, by sending a mob to assault the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as president. A year later, there are still those who claim — with no supporting evidence — that the 2020 election was a fraud. The truth of that election is being denied.
Unfortunately, few Republican leaders are willing to admit that Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, supporting Trump’s fraudulent claim that he won by claiming the election was rigged. No evidence exists to support those claims, and “recounts” in three battleground states also determined that those state election results were accurate. Trump’s representatives also lost over 50 court cases asking for ballots to be rejected or electors to be awarded.
Among the few Republicans willing to support the truth of the election results are the two Republican members of Congress on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, mob attack on the Capitol — Liz Cheney (WY) and Adam Kinzinger (IL). Both have been outspoken against Trump’s insistence that he won the election.
Another Republican leader who has spoken against Trump’s claims is Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (KY). McConnell orchestrated Trump’s acquittal in a second Senate impeachment trial, but in a Senate floor speech held him responsible for the January 6 insurrection: “The leader of the free world cannot spend weeks thundering that shadowy forces are stealing our country and then feign surprise when people believe him and do reckless things.”
Republican Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey and a former (and possibly future) presidential candidate, recognized the truth in his new book, “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden,” writing “An election for president was held on November 3, 2020. Joe Biden won. Donald Trump did not.”
Most Republican leaders are not as plainspoken. Locally, Senator Roger Marshall was a vocal supporter of Donald Trump during his 2020 run for the Senate, and he has not opposed Trump’s lie that he was re-elected. Senator Jerry Moran and Representative Tracey Mann have been mute on Trump’s claim of 2020 victory.
Truth is on trial, and truth is essential in a society that is self-governed like our precious democracy. Note that the first three words of the preamble to the U. S. Constitution are “We the People.” This opening statement defines our role in governing ourselves: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
It is clear that a democracy depends on the votes of its citizens, and it is the obligation of voters to know the issues and the stated “platforms” of candidates — their values and the issues they support and wish to implement if elected to office. It is essential that citizens are informed when they go to the polls to vote. And it is essential that the voting system is accessible to all citizens and that the voting system is an accurate count of the votes.
But truth is based on verifiable statements — facts. Science is based on information verified by research conducted using accepted data-gathering methods that can be reproduced by others, and the results are accepted by other scholars in the field of inquiry. University professors must publish peer-reviewed research to advance their field of study in order to rise in rank from assistant professor to associate and to full professor.
Journalists are trained to corroborate information provided, often by researching records and court filings. Information published in newspapers and other news outlets that meet journalistic standards has been verified. Unfortunately, Donald Trump’s statements about his winning the 2020 presidential election are not verifiable, nor are the statements supporting him that are promoted by other politicians and some social media sources. The media have dubbed these statements “The Big Lie.”
Each of us must be able to recognize when we are speaking of truth or opinion. They are not the same. To discern the truth, we must ask: What is the source for this information? Is the information verified by credentialed people who have demonstrated knowledge of the field?
Unfortunately, too many politicians and citizens are not carefully assessing the information that they accept as truth.
In this election year, we who vote must carefully consider the integrity of candidates and their willingness to accept and speak the truth. And, we must be willing to adjust our opinions, no matter how strongly held, to recognize truth, particularly as we head into the voting booth.
