A former Emporia High School instructor charged with multiple sex crimes against former students had a potential trial date set during a brief appearance in Lyon County District Court Friday afternoon.
Tyler J. Bosiljevac, 39, could now face trial by jury as early as Oct. 26. Agreeing to a list of potential alternate dates, attorneys said they expected a decision could be delayed until sometime in November pending the resolution of cases involving suspects in custody at the Lyon County Detention Center and other matters which were unable to proceed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bosiljevac pleaded not guilty during an Aug. 30 appearance.
He currently stands accused of nine separate counts including: two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child between the ages of 14-16 during which Bosiljevac was said to have engaged in lewd fondling, two felony counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 18 during which Bosiljevac was said to have requested nude photos of the victims; two felony counts of attempted unlawful sexual relations with students 16 or older; a felony count of indecent solicitation of a child between the ages of 14-16 during which Bosiljevac was said to have attempted to entice a student into unlawful sexual acts; and two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery during which Bosiljevac inappropriately touched two students above the age of 16 without their consent.
Initial investigations began in February after a student made complaints to an EHS staff member who then reported them to the Emporia Police Department.
Bosiljevac’s contract with the school district was terminated by the USD 253 Board of Education later the same month during a closed executive session. Stated reasons for termination included “failure to demonstrate sound professional judgment” as well as several violations of board policy relating to sexual harassment and a failure to maintain “a positive and safe learning environment.”
At the time of his dismissal, Bosiljevac had been employed with the district for 14 years.
Updated Lyon County District Court dockets can be accessed online every Monday at 5thjd.org/dockets-and-lm-cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.