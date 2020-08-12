The Emporia State University campus came to life again Wednesday morning as nearly 130 incoming students and their families participated in the school’s first modified move-in day.
Set to run through Friday, this year’s sessions were staggered in order to accommodate the max number of students while still adhering to proper COVID-19 protocols. Speaking on his satisfaction with the initial turnout, Director of Residential Life Cass Coughlin said the initiative took collaboration between several local entities in order to be successful.
“We started with our base plan in terms of how people get to campus and the amount of resources available, then we really started matching that and bumping that into the CDC and KDHE guidelines and the other recommendations for universities,” he said. “I think we learned a lot through our modified move out in the spring in terms of what students and families could do, so that really helped guide us as well. You put all those ingredients together, and that became our move-in plan this year.”
Another factor ESU seriously needed to consider was the matter of “de-densification.”
“We have some students that elected for the online or hybrid approaches, which will cut down our campus population a bit, but, we were also intentional in making sure our residence halls were dedensified as well,” Coughlin said. “So, instead of having the capacity for about 960 students, we’ll only have about 640.
“I think our goal is ‘safe normalcy’ if that’s even a term we can use … We’re hoping that — and we’re expecting that — students will still be able to form those quality relationships and continue to be able to have a safe environment to work on their academics … It’ll look different for sure, but it’s also a good opportunity for everyone to form a network and continue to help each other be responsible so we can all succeed in whatever our goals are.”
With a limited number of student helpers and staff volunteers able to attend the event due to social distancing and other health regulations, much of the physical labor fell on the shoulders of parents and students themselves. Still, complaints were hard to come by as most realized their good fortune in simply being able to attend in-person classes this fall.
“I don’t think anybody really wants to have to worry about the virus, masks, and everything else this year, but I think most of us realize we’re lucky to even be on campus at all,” said David, a first-year student from the Leavenworth area. “Being in our first years in college, it was going to be a different experience anyway, so, more change isn’t really something I’m worried about.”
“Nobody obviously envisioned this when they were daydreaming about college as seniors last year, but I think most of us are just glad to get back to it in one way or another,” added Haeven, a freshman from Lawrence. “Actually being in class will hopefully start to make things seem a little more normal.”
