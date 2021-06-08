While many of the cyclists who competed in the Unbound Gravel races over the weekend did so as a fun, healthy hobby, some of the top finishers were professionals who make their livings by pulling off these feats of physical fitness in ways that boggle the mind.
The XL race — which was 357.27 miles long and began on Friday with the final racers crossing the finish line after midnight on Sunday — saw its top male and female finishers opt not to stop partway for sleep. Instead, both chose to race all through the night.
Taylor Lideen of Phoenix, Ariz., won the men’s race with a time of 22:57:14, smashing the previous time record.
He was nearly two hours ahead of runner-up Will Loevner of Allison Park, Pa., who finished with a time of 24:32:40. Mat Stephens of Dallas, Texas, was third at 24:48:12, followed by Jay Petervary of Victor, Idaho, at 24:58:53 and Jesse Stauffer of Selinsgrove, Pa., at 25:00:59.
Lideen said it was natural for him not to sleep, as long rides give him a “high” that he finds “enjoyable.” He also said that his experience outside of gravel racing had prepared him to ride through the night.
“I come from a 24-hour solo mountain bike background, so the no sleep is kind of common in the racing that I do, but it never gets less daunting to me,” he said. “Originally, when I start these things, I’m like, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to do this.’”
Lideen said it usually doesn’t take him too long to recuperate from such an extensive race, but that his recovery routine is different than might be expected.
“Honestly, if I just go home and don’t do anything, it takes a lot longer, whereas if I’m on my feet or go for a little bike ride, walk with the dogs, it goes pretty quickly,” he said.
Lael Wilcox of Anchorage, Alaska, won the women’s XL, finishing at 26:55:24. She was followed by Amanda Nauman of Lake Forest, Calif., with a time of 29:01:51, Christie Tracy of Austin, Texas, at 31:56:42, Rachel Wills of Oak Harbor, Wash., and Cynthia Frasier of Lexington, Va., at 33:40:34.
Wilcox also chose not to sleep and pushed through the race. Like Lideen, she said her ability to accomplish this came as a result of her prior racing background.
“This was very short for me. Most racing that I do is across the country or down the Rockies or across Kyrgyzstan, so for me, this was like the shortest, pretty much,” she said.
Only seven women raced in the XL and Wilcox said that most of them had previously competed in the 200-mile race.
“I’m coming from the very opposite end so I’m like, ‘Are we competitive? Like who’s actually going to win?’” she said. “So then I want more people, especially more women, to race it, just to see.”
The men’s 200-mile race saw a photo finish at the top as Barnet, Vt., native Ian Boswell edged out Dutch racer Laurens ten Dam by less than a quarter of a second. Their times were 10:17:23.13 and 10:17:23.28 respectively.
The race for third place was even closer, as Peter Stetina of Santa Rosa, Calif., finished at 10:18:34.62 and Ted King of Richmond, Vt., finished at 10:18:34.65.
Colin Strickland of Austin, Texas, placed fifth with a time of 10:25:34.
Boswell said that the conditions were more difficult than what he was used to in his home state, but that once the top five racers separated themselves from the rest of the pack, the going became much easier and more enjoyable.
“Everyone had respect and was putting in everything they had and that’s cool,” he said. “Once we got to that point in the race, I really enjoyed that because it was just riding hard with friends and that’s what I enjoyed most about it. Then we raced in the end, though.”
Stetina agreed that it was nice to race alongside the other top five finishers “when the dust finally settled.”
“We’re all buddies and we text each other outside of this race, so I think we were all very excited that that was the selection,” he said. “ … I, unfortunately, had to deal with a mechanical and stop and then that was my day as I saw [Boswell, ten Dam and King] riding away and it was three on one with that headwind. But I was lucky enough to rejoin Ted there in the end. It was just agony, I could see [Boswell and ten Dam] one minute up the road the whole last hour and a half.”
Ten Dam was able to travel from the Netherlands for the race because of the entrance exemption for professional athletes and said that it was an experience he wouldn’t be able to adequately describe to those back home.
“We speak about it now, but you really have to experience this before you can know,” he said. “I could go home now and my dad takes me from the airport on Tuesday and I can tell him, ‘Yeah, Unbound was great,’ but he won’t have a clue about what I’ve done.”
Lauren De Crescenzo of Atlanta, Ga., won the women’s 200-mile race, finishing with a time of 12:06:49. She was followed by Amity Rockwell of Oakland, Calif., at 12:22:15, Emily Newsom of Fort Worth, Texas, at 12:30:52, Whitney Allison of Fort Collins, Colo., at 12:34:19 and Shayna Powless of Jacksonville, Fla., at 12:37:50.
De Crescenzo — who got married six days before the race — said she began to feel nervous when she fell back into seventh place after dealing with equipment issues.
“I had two pretty bad flats and that was very stressful,” she said. “I put a tube in it, it wasn’t sealing and I was like, ‘Oh, my race is over.’ But then I was like, ‘Nah, no, I got this.’”
Rockwell was the 2019 Unbound Gravel 200-mile women’s champion but said that this year required her to “find new places in myself” to be the runner-up.
“I had to go way harder and way deeper to get second this year than I had to win it in 2019, which I think speaks to the caliber of female talent that decided to come try this, more than anything. I think it also speaks to how talented Lauren is,” she said. “The conditions were definitely slower this year because there was wind in every single direction it seemed like sometimes. I think I rode 39 minutes faster and wasn’t even close to Lauren. I can’t be anything but satisfied with that, I think.”
Allison said that, despite finishing third, she wasn’t sure yet how she felt about racing 200 miles and that she was surprised by the difficulty of the course.
“I was pretty amazed by the gravel. … There was a few times I was like, ‘Wow, they’re really sending us down this,’” she said. “But it was fun. If you had shown me a picture of that and then said, ‘Oh, you’re going down this,’ I don’t know if I would have come. But then doing it, and being like, ‘Oh, oh yeah, that was pretty cool and I enjoyed it a lot.’”
In all, the city of Emporia hosted 2,800 cyclists ranging in age from 11 to 88 and representing 48 states and 28 countries over the weekend.
