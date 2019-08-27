Two significant gifts for the state-of-the-art Kossover Family Tennis Complex have recently been made to Emporia State University.
The W.S. & E.C. Jones Testamentary Trust, Bank of America, Trustee, has generously invested $500,000 toward construction of the tennis facility.
"The Jones Trust is excited for the opportunity to participate in this endeavor with Emporia State University," said Greg Bachman, president of the Advisory Board for the Trust. "The Jones Trust has a longstanding relationship with ESU to promote education throughout our community and area counties. We believe this complex will reflect excellence and provide another venue to strengthen Emporia State for many years."
In addition, the Sunderland Foundation gave a $250,000 gift for the complex, which will be the premier tennis facility in the MIAA and one of the finest facilities in all of NCAA Division II. Through their investment in this complex, they are not only supporting Hornet student-athletes and their fans, but they are also taking part in the exciting transformation happening across the ESU campus.
Les Stafford, the new men's and women's tennis coach at ESU, shared his thoughts about the significance of the coming facility.
"The construction of the new Kossover Family Tennis Complex is visionary and forward-looking. It represents another bold investment in our campus," Stafford said. "For the tennis program, this is a game-changing addition both for our ability to practice and play matches and our recruiting. The Kossover Complex will be one of the best facilities in our region and will be a boost to our program and ESU for years to come. This is a very exciting time, and I'm glad I am here to be a part of it."
The complex will be located on the Merchant Street side of campus. It will take the place of the existing Milton Tennis Courts and will expand to the north and east. A groundbreaking ceremony is planned this fall once fundraising is complete.
