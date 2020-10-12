The Emporia Recreation Center is excited to present their first ever “Boo Theater.” They will feature a Halloween-themed movie outside on the north lawn at 313 West 4th Ave., at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24. The movie starts at 7 p.m.
“The Emporia Rec Center is pleased to be able to bring this event to the community as a free event. Our community has been struggling all these months with the COVID19 pandemic and we really want to provide a fun, safe, outside Halloween event for our patrons,” said Shalla Bennett, ERC Marketing Administrator.
The event will be family-friendly with activities and a movie rated for all ages. Due to social distancing requirements, attendance will be limited to (50) and patrons will need to register online for this event. The registration link will be available on the Emporia Recreation Center website at www.emporiarec.org under the Family Activities tab starting Oct. 12. All participants must be registered to attend.
Tiffany Miller, Emporia Recreation Center Program Supervisor, has some fun activities planned for before the movie. There will be a kid costume contest starting at 6:30 p.m. Parents will sign up their children in categories in advance and winners will be announced before the movie starts.
“The kids have really had to give up a lot over the pandemic and we want them to have an opportunity to dress up and show off their Halloween costumes to their friends and family,” Miller said.
There will be additional games social-distanced throughout the ERC lawn for everyone to have some fun. Enjoy a photo booth as well for some fun Halloween pics for the whole family. Concessions will be available with prepackaged items and drinks for purchase.
Masks will be required at check-in and while participating in pre-movie games, activities and concessions. When everyone settles down and the movie starts, masks can be removed as long as patrons stay in their family groups. Check the Emporia Recreation Center Facebook page and website for updates and additional information on this event. Registration will close when capacity is reached.
The Emporia Recreation Center’s 2021 Spring Activity Guide will hit mailboxes in mid-December. New additions will include some virtual experiences as well as small group opportunities with social distancing implemented. Check the ERC website at emporiarec.org and the Facebook page for updates including Holiday programs and pop-up events.
