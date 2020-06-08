In its quest to meet the needs of more Midwestern families who have loved ones with disabilities, Arcare Inc. will open a second location in Topeka, Kan.
The expansion will allow Arcare to serve additional clients and families in areas including Topeka, Emporia, Ottawa, Manhattan and Junction City, as well as many rural communities in Kansas and Nebraska.
The organization’s mission is to provide caring and professional advocacy and support services to individuals with developmental, physical or emotional disabilities while assisting the individuals in achieving their highest level of well-being consistent with the circumstances and resources available, and with appropriate consideration of family desires. As a certified 501c(3), Arcare has served families and individuals with special needs in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Iowa, and Nebraska for nearly 40 years. Based in Overland Park, Kan., Arcare works with individuals with all types of disabilities and is certified by the State of Kansas to act as a legal guardian and/or conservator for individuals with disabilities.
Core services offered by Arcare at both the Overland Park and Topeka locations include:
• The Life Care Plan Program providing comprehensive and individualized planning services for families whose lives are affected by disability, including acting as court appointed guardian or conservator.
• Special Needs Trustee Services, including a third-party pooled trust and a self-settled pooled trust. Trust services help ensure individuals with disability have the financial resources required to meet their needs without jeopardizing eligibility for government- provided supplemental benefits. Arcare’s trust services provide an affordable solution to a family’s trust needs, whether an individual is receiving a personal injury settlement, backpay from Social Security, or funds set aside by a family member for the individual with special needs.
• Representative Payee Services providing a solution for many individuals with disabilities who experience difficulty in paying bills and managing a budget, as well as alleviating the fiduciary burden for family members.
These services allow Arcare to develop a plan of action for each client that responds to real-life situations today and anticipates the needs of the future. Arcare offers professionalism, ease of administration, expertise with disabilities, continuity and peace of mind for clients and families of loved ones with disabilities.
In addition to the services it provides, Arcare is a leading advocate for individuals with disabilities. Currently, it is leveraging partnerships to develop training and resources on supported decision- making. Supported decision-making is a tool that allows individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities to retain their decision-making capacity by choosing a group of supporters to help them make choices, whether personal, professional or financial. Through such initiatives, Arcare aims to enhance the quality of life, personal satisfaction and independence among individuals with disabilities.
Families interested in learning more about planning for a loved one with a disability can contact Arcare at 913-648-0233 or info@arcare.org.
About Arcare Nearly 40 years ago, a group of parents of children with disabilities gathered to ponder who would look after their loved ones when they no longer could. These children had competent, reasonable coping skills but would be in need of a trusted support system to help them continue living normal lives. Unaware of any resources in existence, they decided to create their own solution to this abundant need.
Arcare, a certified 501(c)(3) organization, was founded in 1982 and designed to make certain that individuals with a disability would receive caring, planned, professional support throughout their lives. Services include guardian/conservatorship, advocacy, money management, independent living, trust services and a representative payee program. The organization is a proud member of the National PLAN Alliance, National Guardianship Organization and InterHab.
