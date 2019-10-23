Emporia High’s season has now been reduced down to its final two games, the next of which is its Senior Day meeting with Junction City on Friday at Welch Stadium.
The Spartans enter the regular season finale with a 4-3 mark, alone on the staircase to the top of the Centennial League. Three teams, including the Blujays, are at the top with a 5-1 mark. The rest of the league, largely, finds itself on the ground floor (2-4) or below.
“It feels like just yesterday we were all freshmen playing together and this group of guys is pretty tight,” senior Skyler Beatty said. “It’ll be pretty emotional, but I’m looking forward to the task at hand.”
That task will be claiming a win in the final regular season match and putting the Spartans in a potential tie for second place in the league heading into the postseason.
“Junction City’s incredibly athletic,” EHS Head Coach Corby Milleson said. “They’re very much improved from the last couple years. They’ve got an outstanding quarterback, an outstanding wide receiver, they’ve got a very fast tailback. Defensively, they’re not going to look like some of the teams we have played against, but they do fly to the football and make plays. For us, controlling the ball, controlling the clock, playing great defense and keeping them on the sideline (offensively) is definitely going to help our chances.”
The Bluejays have largely mirrored the Spartans’ trip through the Centennial League, the difference being a one-possession win over Topeka High. A win for Emporia would pull the BlueJays back into a tie with the Spartans in the standings.
“On offense, they’re pretty good,” senior lineman Daniel Galindo said. “Our defense is also really solid. We’re just going to have to execute on both sides of the ball.”
The Spartans’ ground game will continue to be its leading asset on offense, as EHS has averaged more than 220 yards rushing over the duration of the season, even after being blanked by the Trojans last week.
And a senior-laden defensive unit has been the strongest facet of play for E-High, holding the opposition to fewer than 15 points per game.
“We’re all really aggressive,” Galindo said. “We all have the same motive, which is tackle the guy that has the ball.”
“We’ve played some talented teams, but I think our defense has really held up,” Beatty said. “We’re a band of brothers, we play well together. Our defense is doing a great job. We just need to move the ball (offensively).”
That band of brothers is guaranteed but two more games, leading to an emotionally daunting task on Friday.
“These kids, when they walked in here, we told them if they stuck together, they’d be really, really good and they have been,” Milleson said. “I think there’s 17 of them left, they started with 25 ... they’ve given their heart and soul to the program and have displayed incredible leadership. That’s what I really hope that these young kids have watched and learned to play the game the right way, with their heart and with their shoulder pads — that’s the mark they’re going to leave on this program.”
Kickoff between Emporia High and Junction City is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday from Jones Field at Welch Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.