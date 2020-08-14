Members of Lyon County Public Health reported three times as many recoveries as new cases in the organization’s latest media update Friday afternoon.
The recent numbers bring the total amount of cases in the area to 734 with 657 recoveries. Currently, 62 cases are considered to be active. Five individuals remain hospitalized.
So far, 14 people have died from the virus, with five additional death certificates pending from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Each of the to-be-confirmed deaths have been attributed to the two ongoing clusters in local long-term care facilities. The clusters have so far accounted for 113 cases and seven deaths in total, with 32 cases still classified as active.
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living said cases in the surrounding community has been one of the largest factors in outbreaks in nursing homes and long term care facilities. Facilities located in counties with a higher prevalence of COVID-19 were more likely to have reported cases in those types of facilities.
“With the recent major spikes of COVID cases in many states across the country, we were very concerned this trend would lead to an increase in cases in nursing homes and unfortunately it has,” stated Mark Parkinson, President and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. “This is especially troubling since many nursing homes and other long term care facilities are still unable to acquire the personal protective equipment and testing they need to fully combat this virus.”
Other clusters include the meatpacking industry, which accounts for 199 cases overall. There are currently two active cases and four deaths reported. Private industries have reported a total of 148 cases to date, with four active cases and one death on record.
