A home in west Emporia suffered heavy damage following a fire Saturday, and is likely a total loss.
Emporia Fire Department crews were on the scene at 2010 W. Eighth Ave. before noon Saturday for the call. Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage said one room of the four-room structure was fully-engulfed when crews arrived, but no one was home at the time.
"It's a four-room house, so basically the house was filled with smoke," he said. "One room was fully engulfed in flames, so it's probably more of a total loss for the structure."
Steinlage said the cause of the fire remains undetermined after an investigation.
No injuries were reported.
