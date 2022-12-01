Funeral Services for Dorothy D. Weeks will be held at the Longs Chapel of First United Methodist Church on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Karla Sheffy of the church. Burial will follow in the Americus Cemetery, Americus, Kansas.
Dorothy passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at Holiday Resort, Emporia, at the age of 89.
Dorothy Delores Gray was born in Bushong, Kansas on November 17, 1933, the daughter of Verl and Helen (Gilmore) Gray. She married Bailey Eldon Weeks at Council Grove, Kansas. He passed away November 9, 1992. Dorothy is survived by daughter, Melanie “Jayne” (Jim) Johnson, Emporia, Kansas; son, Eldon “Wayne” (Billie Ruth) Weeks, Pawnee, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Tiffany (Chad) Henderson, Jedidiah (Hirono) Weeks, Jayme Jo (Anthony) Waltz, and Jayson (Melissa) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Gage Barrone, Layla Johnson, Jett Johnson, and Lucy Johnson; niece, Diane Gilbert; nephews, Jack Jackson and Marc Gray and cousin, Diane Patrick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon; her parents; great-granddaughter, Halana Barrone; sister, Nelloise Jackson; and brother, Jim Gray.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Emporia. Over the years she worked for Hallmark Cards, Crawford Manufacturing, Montgomery Wards, Dollar General and Hopkins Manufacturing.
A memorial has been established with the Emporia Friends of the Zoo. Contributions may be sent through Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.