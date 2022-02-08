William “Bill” C. Johnson, 71, died February 3, 2022, at Newman Regional Health, Emporia. He was born September 9, 1950, in Brooklyn, NY, to Charles W. and Mercedes D. (McGrheh) Johnson. Bill enjoyed volunteering at the Chase County and Peabody nursing homes, gardening and baking. For many years, he would bake cinnamon rolls for the farmer’s market. Bill was a member of the Strong City United Methodist Church. He enjoyed his time as head cook at Nickerson Farms and Holiday Inn. Bill also worked at IBP (Tyson) for several years.
On August 3, 1974, he married Jane McCabe in Emporia. They shared 47 years of marriage.
Bill is survived by: wife, Jane of the home; daughter, Carrie Scott and husband Tom of Matfield Green; son, Blake Johnson and wife Whitney of Emporia; grandchildren, Dylan Johnson, Nash Johnson, Harrison Johnson, Maryn Johnson, Izak Butter, Dawson Butter, Chelsea Kelly; and sister, Pat Nicholes of Deerpark, NY.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Charles Johnson, Fred Johnson, Barbara Gross and grandson, Braysen Butter.
Cremation will take place.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The Buck Fund, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
