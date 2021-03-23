The monthly meeting of the Riverside 4-H club was called to order on March 10, 2021 on Zoom. Pledges were led by Alex Jenkins. Roll call was “You have to sing karaoke, what song do you pick?” Two leaders and eighteen members were present. The reports of officers were given. Club leader Mandy Gibson said that camp will be limited and that regional club days will be March 21st. She also said that there will be a virtual petting zoo that 4-Hers could participate in by taking a video of themselves and their animal. Michelle Pringle said that 4-Hers could bring their animal to Maynard for a petting zoo on May 14th. In committee reports, they discussed the greenhouse tour they were going to take and baseball game concessions. Communications leader Melissa Sattler talked about writing letters. Amy Jenkins reminded club members of upcoming rodeo practices. In new business, they discussed what to serve at the baseball concession stand. Parliamentarian Leo DeDonder talked about motions. Alex Jenkins demonstrated roping. Leo DeDonder talked about GMOs. For the song, Ava Jenkins had the club sing “If You’re Happy and You Know It.” Alex led the club in a scavenger hunt for recreation. The club members hope to see each other in person for the April meeting.

