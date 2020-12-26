Dorene Kay Metzger, 77, of Gridley, Kansas, died

from injuries suffered in an automobile accident on

Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Dorene was born March 11, 1943, in Sabetha,

Kansas, to Loren Marion and Liseten Mayme (Young)

Strahm.

Dorene was a member of the Lamont Apostolic

Christian Church at Lamont, Kansas. She graduated

from Gridley High School in 1961. In the summer

of 1962, she gave her life to her first love, the Lord

Jesus Christ. On December 2, 1962, she and Eldon

Charles Metzger were married at Gridley where she

was a loving mother and wife and an active member

of the community until her passing. Early in her life,

she worked at the Isch Dairy and at Madison Manor

as a CNA. Later, she spent 20 years as a bus driver

for Gridley Schools and 25 years as the City Clerk in

Gridley. Additionally, she was a part of the Gridley

First Responders and volunteered for the Gridley Fire

Department.

She is remembered fondly for her dedication to

sharing the gospel with others through her loving

relationships. A fond memory was as a Sunday School

teacher handing out smarties to the children. At her

passing, she was in active service to others.

Her husband, Eldon preceded her in death on

July 29, 2005. She was also preceded by her son, Paige

Alan Metzger on March 29, 2018; an infant daughter,

Jo Lynn Metzger; her parents; a granddaughter, Addie

Grace Metzger; and two sisters, Mary Lynn and Ruth

Renee Strahm.

She leaves her children, Shawn Eldon (Sandra)

Metzger, East Pearl, PA, Philip Loren (Stephanie)

Metzger, Emporia, KS, Wendy Kay Fetter, Lakewood,

CO, Barry Robert (Amber) Metzger, Sabetha, and Cory

Wayne (Jodi) Metzger, Bel Aire, KS; 15 grandchildren;

her siblings, Loren Jacob (June) Strahm, Magnolia,

TX, Mara Jean (the late Albert) Edelman, Lebo, KS,

Kerry Jo (Steve) Beyer, Olathe, KS, Rose Ann (Terry)

Schiesser, York, PA, Julie Marie (Brian) Bahr, Fort

Meyer, Florida, Philemon Ray (Gail) Strahm, Rainbow,

TX, Scott Alan (Kathy) Strahm, Emporia, KS, and Tina

Louise (Jeff) Schumacher, Leo, IN; numerous nieces

and nephews; many other relatives and friends.

Private family funeral services will be held at

Lamont Apostolic Christian Church at 10:00 am,

Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Lamont Apostolic

Christian Church. Burial will follow in the Lamont

Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. A come and go

visitation will be held from 4-6 P.M. Sunday, December

27 at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington, KS.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dorene

Metzger Memorial Fund which will be designated

later by the family. Please send in care of Jones Funeral

Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.

For those wishing to participate in the funeral

service virtually, you may do so by joining a Zoom

Meeting, use the following link: https://emporiastate.

zoom.us/j/233875544. A video will be posted on

Facebook later to be viewed.

Dorene Kay Metzger

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.