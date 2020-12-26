Dorene Kay Metzger, 77, of Gridley, Kansas, died
from injuries suffered in an automobile accident on
Saturday, December 19, 2020.
Dorene was born March 11, 1943, in Sabetha,
Kansas, to Loren Marion and Liseten Mayme (Young)
Strahm.
Dorene was a member of the Lamont Apostolic
Christian Church at Lamont, Kansas. She graduated
from Gridley High School in 1961. In the summer
of 1962, she gave her life to her first love, the Lord
Jesus Christ. On December 2, 1962, she and Eldon
Charles Metzger were married at Gridley where she
was a loving mother and wife and an active member
of the community until her passing. Early in her life,
she worked at the Isch Dairy and at Madison Manor
as a CNA. Later, she spent 20 years as a bus driver
for Gridley Schools and 25 years as the City Clerk in
Gridley. Additionally, she was a part of the Gridley
First Responders and volunteered for the Gridley Fire
Department.
She is remembered fondly for her dedication to
sharing the gospel with others through her loving
relationships. A fond memory was as a Sunday School
teacher handing out smarties to the children. At her
passing, she was in active service to others.
Her husband, Eldon preceded her in death on
July 29, 2005. She was also preceded by her son, Paige
Alan Metzger on March 29, 2018; an infant daughter,
Jo Lynn Metzger; her parents; a granddaughter, Addie
Grace Metzger; and two sisters, Mary Lynn and Ruth
Renee Strahm.
She leaves her children, Shawn Eldon (Sandra)
Metzger, East Pearl, PA, Philip Loren (Stephanie)
Metzger, Emporia, KS, Wendy Kay Fetter, Lakewood,
CO, Barry Robert (Amber) Metzger, Sabetha, and Cory
Wayne (Jodi) Metzger, Bel Aire, KS; 15 grandchildren;
her siblings, Loren Jacob (June) Strahm, Magnolia,
TX, Mara Jean (the late Albert) Edelman, Lebo, KS,
Kerry Jo (Steve) Beyer, Olathe, KS, Rose Ann (Terry)
Schiesser, York, PA, Julie Marie (Brian) Bahr, Fort
Meyer, Florida, Philemon Ray (Gail) Strahm, Rainbow,
TX, Scott Alan (Kathy) Strahm, Emporia, KS, and Tina
Louise (Jeff) Schumacher, Leo, IN; numerous nieces
and nephews; many other relatives and friends.
Private family funeral services will be held at
Lamont Apostolic Christian Church at 10:00 am,
Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Lamont Apostolic
Christian Church. Burial will follow in the Lamont
Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. A come and go
visitation will be held from 4-6 P.M. Sunday, December
27 at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dorene
Metzger Memorial Fund which will be designated
later by the family. Please send in care of Jones Funeral
Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
For those wishing to participate in the funeral
service virtually, you may do so by joining a Zoom
Meeting, use the following link: https://emporiastate.
zoom.us/j/233875544. A video will be posted on
Facebook later to be viewed.
