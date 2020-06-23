Over the weekend the community was rocked by some unexpected news.
Dirty Kanza Founder Jim Cummins had parted ways with Life Time Fitness, who purchased the race in 2018, for a post he made on his personal Facebook page.
Reactions to the announcement were a mixture of shock and anger, with about half of our readers supporting Life Time’s decision and the other half supporting Cummins’ and the perceived infringement of his First Amendment rights.
My purpose here is not to take sides in the matter, but rather address the issue of free speech, because there seems to be some confusion about what exactly the First Amendment protects.
The text of the First Amendment reads as follows:
”Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
This does not mean that we are free to say whatever we want without consequences. Rather, it means our speech is constitutionally protected against government censorship.
This means that we are free to express our opinions on social media. It also means that our employers are free to terminate us for those opinions. In an age where so much of our lives can be found with a quick Google search, is that really so surprising?
Add that to the fact that Kansas is an at-will employment state, meaning that you can really be let go from a job for any reason, anyway. It becomes a sticky mess of unintended consequences.
At the end of the day, Cummins was free to express his opinions without fear of governmental interference.
Was his post a fireable offense?
Well, that was not my call to make, but my gut tells me there is probably more to the story there, too.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
Editor's Note: This has been updated to reflect that Cummins was not fired from his position — the decision for him to leave Life Time Fitness was mutually decided.
