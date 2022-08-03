The city of Emporia will again accept applications for the purchase of the Carnegie Library building, 118 E. Sixth Ave.
Applications are due by noon Sept. 8, to the City Manager’s office.
City Manager Trey Cocking told the commission that the city received four applications for the library. All of those proposals, he said, came from the Emporia Public Library.
But, the city should have also received a proposal from a private individual. Cocking said there was a miscommunication between a prospective applicant and his realtor, which is the reason he was requesting the extension.
"They each thought the other one was going to turn it in and it did not get turned in," he said.
While Kansas law prevents the city from taking late bids, Cocking asked the commission to extend the application period for another 30 days.
Commissioners requested that all Carnegie proposals and materials be combined for review after the Sept. 8 deadline passes.
The library will also be open to the public for tours on at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, and 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
Each tour will be approximately 30 minutes.
For questions on the tours, please contact the Kevin Hanlin at 620-343-4294.
