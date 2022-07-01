Dennis Lee Versch of Olpe died on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Sunflower Care Homes in Emporia. He was 83.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Turnpike body identified as former pro wrestler
- Deadly crash in southeast Lyon County
- New Mexico woman arrested after multi-county vehicle pursuit
- Police use 'force' in domestic case; officer hurt
- One-time rape suspect sentenced to probation
- Retired jeweler on track to buy Plumb mansion
- Free rent? New shopping plaza owner hopes to fill holes
- Because You Asked: Is it legal for churches to display political signs? We did some research.
- Rape report under investigation
- The People Speak: Vote YES on August 2: Here's Why
Images
Videos
Commented
- The People Speak: Vote 'No' on Aug. 2 (46)
- The People Speak: A just-the-facts look at the “Value Them Both” Amendment (21)
- The People Speak: Vote YES on August 2: Here's Why (19)
- Locals react to U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade (12)
- Colorado man dies after bike hits car (10)
- Interim no more: Ken Hush named 18th president of Emporia State University (10)
- Juneteenth is important to all Americans (8)
- New American Heroes (8)
- Ukraine under attack: new heavy weapons plea (7)
- Insight Kansas: Unopposed races for Kansas House concerning for representative democracy (7)
- Chief Judge Wheeler leaving in September (4)
- Because You Asked: Is it legal for churches to display political signs? We did some research. (3)
- Council Grove attorney facing multiple charges (3)
- Leihsing leaving for South Africa with college grant (2)
- Two retirees file to challenge Smith for House (2)
- Board of Regents to vote on ESU president Wednesday (2)
- Let's Talk Business: Support for LGBTQ-owned businesses (2)
- The McConnell government (1)
- Where's the drop? Local gas prices above Kansas average (1)
- Teacher Shortage is a Decades-Long Problem (1)
- Ukraine under attack: Shelling without end (1)
- Trujillo’s gem helps Emporia Jr’s split doubleheader (1)
- Emporia celebrates Pride with 2nd annual parade (1)
- Open or closed on Juneteenth Monday? It varies (1)
- Aylward named Chief Nursing Officer at Newman Regional Health (1)
- Charges not likely in cyclist's death (1)
- The legacy of smallpox (1)
- One-time rape suspect sentenced to probation (1)
- Arvonia Historic Preservation Society Receives Grant for Restoration Work (1)
- Rams, star receiver Cooper Kupp agree on three-year, $75 million extension (1)
- The dismal science (1)
- Special meeting planned on vacant homes, local rentals (1)
- The McConnell government (1)
- Jones Early Childhood Development Center opens doors (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.