Lyon County Commission considered the 2020 budget during its regular meeting Thursday morning.
After weeks of reviewing and adjusting numbers, commissioners approved a motion to publish the 2020 budget by Aug. 12 and set a public hearing date on Aug. 22 at the courthouse.
The budget sits at 59.729 mills, a .75 mill decrease from the 2019 budget. Moving forward, this number can be decreased but not increased.
A few highlights of the 2020 budget:
• It includes the radio project budget.
• With a total of $250,000 in the scholarship fund, $200,000 of funds will go toward ESU and $50,000 will go toward FHTC.
• Newman Regional Health requested $125,000 less than its 2019 request.
“We appreciate all of the people that took the time to come in and present about their appropriations [with] elected officials to help us understand,” Chairman Rollie Martin said. “I think it’s a good process.
“We’ve still got to remember that the reason we can do these things is because our evaluations are going up, and if that ever trends the other way, then it will be a much harder budget to dissect.
Roads
Lyon County Engineer Chip Woods came to commissioners for the approval of a quoted amount of $12,500 from KanEquip Inc. for a Tiger Ditcher attachment. The ditcher would attach to an already-owned Truck Cat mower and would be used to clean silted in ditches. It would be paid for through the Multi-Year Fund and would be available for use within a couple of weeks.
Commissioners approved the quote.
Woods also asked commissioners to approve the installation of rumble strips where the Americus Road approaches U.S. Highway 50, as approved by the Emporia/Lyon County Joint Traffic Safety Committee back in June.
“If we avoid one accident, it’s worth it,” Commissioner Scott Briggs said.
Commissioners approved the recommendation.
Commissioners were also asked to approve the proposed list of Minimum Maintenance roads to submit for review to the Lyon County Planning and Appeals Board. There are 80 roads on the list.
Commissioners approved the proposed list.
Facilities
Lyon County Facilities Manager Mark McKenna and Eric Hethcoat of BG Consultants presented commissioners with the information on the bids Lyon County Jail received for the chiller replacement. They would like to move forward on the bid amount of $106,803 with SGI out of Liberty, Missouri. The commissioners approved.
However, the jail received only one bid for the domestic hot water plant replacement and it is not a bid worth pursuing. Hethcoat said he would like to look into why only one company bid on the project. He asked commissioners to consider rejecting the bid and allowing the jail to do a rebid for the hot water plant replacement. Commissioners rejected the bid.
North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging, Inc.
Executive Director Julie Govert Walter and Coordinator for the Retired Senior Volunteers Program Nikki Metz presented the quarterly Friendship Center report.
The report showed 316 different customers and 1,583 contacts for information, referrals and assistance, 359 Senior Health Insurance Counseling contacts, 360 total commodity boxes distributed and a list of visits to Lyon County senior center meetings.
The report also showed more than 50 volunteers were matched to various positions.
“I just want everyone to understand that there’s many important things that happen at the Friendship Center,” Walter said. “We are very grateful for the partnership — the relationship — that we have with the Lyon County Board of Commissioners.”
Public Comment
Matthew Kirk opened public discussion with the story of how his private residence has been negatively affected by the recent flooding. Kirk lives next to a lake, and the land has been deeply saturated, causing it to give away. His house foundation and driveway are experiencing sinking and moving, and there is a deep fault gap near a landscaping wall.
Kirk met with Lyon County Controller Dan Williams and Planning and Zoning Director Sam Seeley prior to the county commission meeting about the issue and asked commissioners to consider sponsoring Kirk for the Emergency Watershed Program, with the hope to receive some funding to help address the issues he faces.
Commissioners are looking further into the issue and application process.
Marianne Dixon also spoke during public comment about her persisting concern regarding the rough road conditions of West Old Highway 50. She has expressed her concern in prior meetings and asked commissioners to consider her prior request. Commissioners are considering.
