Members of Lyon County Public Health and Lyon County Emergency Management are continuing to monitor the potential local impact of novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) following reports of the first virus-related death in the state and the number of cases in Kansas continues to rise.
On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced the state's sixth case — and first positive located outside of the Kansas City metropolitan area — a man in his 70s from Butler County, east of Wichita, who had traveled outside the US.
The KDHE reported that the patient was currently in isolation and health officials were in the process of reaching out to people who might have had contact with him. The announcement came one day after Governor Laura Kelly announced the state's first death, a non-mobile man in his 70s who was infected in a Wyandotte County nursing home by community spread. State officials said they didn't know whether other residents were ill or were being tested.
Jennifer Millbern, environmental health director and public health services director at Flint Hills Community Health Center, said it was important for the community to understand why public health officials are taking such a proactive approach to COVID-19. Because the virus is novel — meaning it has never been seen before — it presents a number of risks and unknowns.
"When we have a new virus, whether we have a coronavirus like this one or a new influenza virus, we worry about it because the whole of the population does not have any inherent immunity to it," she said. "That means everyone is equally susceptible to getting the disease."
In roughly 80 percent of cases, COVID-19 is relatively mild and is characterized by symptoms including a runny nose, sore throat, cough and fever. However, the illness can result in life-threatening complications — such as pneumonia or breathing difficulties — for about 14 percent of the population.
People ages 60 and older and those with other underlying medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease), may be more vulnerable to becoming seriously ill.
"The 'best case' scenario we're seeing is 1 percent of the population that gets it dying," Millbern said. "That could, potentially, be a lot of people."
More than 138,000 cases of the virus have been reported in more than 123 countries and territories since the virus first appeared in Wuhan, China, in Dec. 2019. As of press time, more than 5,000 deaths had been reported by the World Health Organization.
The difference between COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, such as seasonal influenza, is that there is currently no medical intervention to combat the disease.
"We don't have medicines to treat it, we don't have a vaccine and we don't have anti-virals," Millbern said. "The only strategies we have are community containment strategies."
Community containment
There are three effective strategies for containment, including personal measures such as a quarantine for people who may have been exposed to the virus or isolation for those who are infected; community social distancing, which includes the cancelation of large social gatherings or possible closing of schools; and environmental controls, which include an increase of disinfection and sanitation.
Both Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College have joined other educational institutions around the country in staggering student returns from Spring Break schedules as faculty and staff begin converting to online courses.
Newman Regional Health Infection Preventionist Ester Knobloch said the hospital was also employing those containment measures as a way to keep patients and staff safe. She said Newman Regional Health is working hard alongside its community partners to maintain the safety of the community.
"We are here to keep our patients and staff safe, and we have been having conversations about this," she said. "We have had multiple discussions about COVID-19 and we are following both what the CDC and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment — along with local public health — following their recommendations. Right now, our mantra is really 'identify, isolate, inform.'"
Knobloch said the key to keeping the rate of infection low was to identify those who potentially have it and then get them in a safe location to prevent the further spread of the virus.
COVID-19 has an incubation period of 2 - 9 days, so those who have been potentially exposed to the virus undergo a 14-day quarantine period. Millbern said people cannot be tested until they are experiencing symptoms, because otherwise the tests could result in a false-negative and with it, a false sense of security and spread of the disease.
In order to prevent the spread of the virus while seeking medical treatment, medical providers have adopted a screening process to assess a patient's risk of having COVID-19.
The screening includes questions about symptoms, travel history and whether they have been notified that they have had close contact with someone known to have the virus.
"If they answer 'yes,' we have additional measures for safety," Knobloch said.
FHCHC Community Health Nurse Melissa Smith said patients at the health center can be triaged over the phone or in the car. The goal is to limit exposure in clinical areas as much as possible, so anyone presenting with COVID-19 symptoms should notify their health providers ahead of time so that preventative measures can be taken.
Knobloch said there are two sample types health providers collect to test for COVID-19 — a nasopharyngeal swab and a throat swab. Both samples are then sent to the KDHE lab in Topeka, which is the only lab in Kansas equipped to perform the COVID-19 test.
"All samples for COVID-19 testing have to go to Topeka," Knobloch said. "The samples can be collected at multiple sites, but the test must be performed in Topeka."
If a positive sample is collected, the patient will be placed in isolation.
Millbern said the location of isolation will be dependent on a patient’s symptoms. Most patients will be isolated at home, but it will last for the duration of their illness.
“We will need two negative tests before they can come out of isolation,” she said, noting that some patients internationally have been recorded as being in isolation for months.
Prevention
Millbern said, like with other respiratory illnesses, the best line of defense against COVID-19 is employing good hand hygiene and avoiding close contact with anyone exhibiting cold or flu-like symptoms.
"Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water and thoroughly dry them," she said. "If you can't do that, using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer is your next best step."
One in five respiratory illnesses can be prevented through good hand hygiene.
People should cover their nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing with a tissue, or into a flexed elbow. If you cough into a tissue, immediately throw the tissue into the garbage. This helps prevent the spread of viral droplets through the air. Those droplets can travel up to 6-feet through the air, landing on surfaces and skin.
People should also avoid touching their face, eyes or mouth.
"There's a lot we don't know about this disease," Millbern said. "But what we do know is that people with underlying health issues really need to take those personal precautions, those social distancing measures."
And if you are sick, stay home and call your medical provider.
Knobloch said the hospital was also asking visitors to take self-assessments to make sure they are healthy before visiting patients. For those who want to let loved ones know they are thinking of them, they can send a card to a patient via www.newmanrh.org.
“We are asking our visitors to make sure they are healthy before they come,” she said.
Stay vigilant
Lyon County Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell said he, along with the rest of the county's emergency personnel, are gathering and identifying resources for the community at this time. Kelly declared a state of emergency Thursday evening, making it easier for the state to mobilize its resources now that COVID-19 is present in Kansas.
"We had somebody die of this," Fell said. "Kansas had somebody die of this, so it's been identified. I'm sure we can expect more cases throughout Kansas, and we are in the process of mitigating that so we can reduce the impact to our community and to other communities. We all have a personal responsibility in this, and I think that is key. There are those vulnerable populations, and if I know somebody in that population, I may want to keep my distance from them to prevent them from possibly being exposed. I think if we all do our part, we can help mitigate this. Maybe we can only have a few cases that present at one time, versus 150 or more cases all at once and overwhelm our health care system and resources."
Fell said there was no such thing as zero risk during a public health crisis, especially given the severity of COVID-19’s effects on parts of the world’s population.
“We all need to work together so this impacts our community less,” he said.
KDHE has set up a hotline for questions regarding COVID-19. Call 866-534-3463 between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Up to date information from Kansas can be found at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.
For information about the national situation visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
