Community members will have the chance to sample some great food for a great cause during the first ever Building with BBQ event at the Lyon County Fairgrounds this Saturday.
From noon to 4 p.m., attendees will be able to purchase a $10 plate allowing them to sample from a variety of grilled and smoked meats. The plate includes 10 “People’s Choice” tickets that can be used as votes to name the best food vendor. Drinks will also be made available by the Bourbon Cowboy.
All proceeds will be donated to promote the day-to-day functions of Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit organization that provides needy families with affordable, safe housing.
“The idea for this event really started from a brainstorming session,” Habitat for Humanity Vice President Clint Shown said. “We have a lot of exciting things happening, and we’re in the need for funds just like every non-profit is. Our goal is to really grow and almost double the amount of families that we serve. So, it clicked for us that nobody really does a barbecue competition in town anymore, and I just started asking questions.”
Besides barbecue, the event will also include entertainment for all ages. In addition to disc golf, bounce houses and other inflatables, members of the Emporia Arts Council will be on sight to offer facepainting. Shown said more attractions may be present if weather permits.
“My whole idea behind this event was to bring value to everyone involved,” Shown said. “I want the competitors to see the value in it, and I want the people of Emporia to see value in it … We hope to have a car show, but to be totally honest, there is a chance for rain so I don’t know how big that will end up being. After this year though, I really hope to establish this event as a long-lasting thing that can benefit everyone.”
Currently, spots remain for vendors but are filling quickly. Any business wishing to participate is encouraged to reach out to Shown at 620-794-0550 by noon Friday at the latest.
“If people can either RSVP with me by that time or at least tell me they’re coming, that will be good enough,” Shown said. “Vendor’s will be allowed to set up from 10 a.m. Friday, and then we’ll have a cook’s meeting Friday evening.”
For more on Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity, visit emporiaareahabitat.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.