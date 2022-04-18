Mary Jean (Gladfelter) Hogg Apr 18, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Jean (Gladfelter) Hogg of Emporia died October 19, 2016. She was 90.Interment will occur at 11:00 am April 21, 2022. Maplewood Memorial Lawn has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hogg Mary Jean Interment Maplewood Memorial Lawn Arrangement Emporia × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. 2022 Baseball and Softball Special Section Get to know the Emporia and area baseball and softball teams in the 2022 Baseball and Softball special section. READ NOW Real Estate Guide See what homes are for sale in the Emporia Real Estate Guide. Read Now Sallie Magazine Latest Edition of Sallie Magazine. READ NOW Emporia Living Magazine 2021 edition of Emporia Living Magazine. VIEW NOW Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Crash east of Lebo kills Melvern manMissing Marion County man found deceased in Chase CountyFundraiser planned for former EmporianCity seeks new purpose for old libraryPolice try to stop wave of catalytic converter theftsBarbara Ann (Harr) SpatzInternational clothing brand brings Peruvian styles to the prairieEmporia Gazette 2022 All-Area Basketball TeamsBoys basketball team gets new coach in Lee BaldwinJewelene “Julie” (Hurst) Sissons Images Videos CommentedVoter suppression Kansas style (40)Confronting Anti-Democracy (39)Color of Awakening (6)Reserve news not affecting local gas price yet (6)Ukraine insider's view: No looting locally, but residential buildings destroyed (5)Federal officials say Russian spies tried to hack into a Kansas nuclear power plant (4)City seeks new purpose for old library (4)Ukraine under attack: Withdrawal in the north (4)Ukraine under attack: 'Drastically' reduced? (3)Some convention support 'disturbing,' Schreiber says (3)Let's Talk Business: Think before boosting pay (2)Harter tapped for Emporia City Commission (2)EmporiYUM Restaurant Month underway (1)International clothing brand brings Peruvian styles to the prairie (1)Ukraine under attack: Key warship damaged (1)Pumps up? Kwik Shop seeks to expand (1)Max's suspect has 30-year record (1)Suspect in Avila case could have charges dismissed (1)Concert remembers Augusta Shepherd (1)Emporia Public Schools approves new math core resources (1)Gas prices begin slow drop (1)UPDATE: Gas leak prompts evacuations on Funston (1)Ukraine under attack: New shelling in west (1)Olpe Chicken House named 2021 Business of the Year (1)Fanestil Meats hopes for September opening (1)Park the trash truck, Madison Council member suggests (1)Gas price slowly trickles down (1) WAJK
