Early Thursday morning, residents reported sightings of a number of military helicopters traveling through Lyon County.
The transports were seen in Neosho Rapids, Hartford, Americus and Emporia from about 6 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
We reached out to the Kansas Air National Guard to see if we could find out more information — and to ease concerns voiced by several callers to The Gazette offices.
According to Jane Welch, director for the Public Affairs Office of the Adjutant General’s Department, said there was nothing to be alarmed about. The helicopters belong to Fort Riley and are being flown south.
"They are headed to Texas to be put on a boat to be shipped overseas," she said in an email to The Gazette.
If you have questions about things happening in or around Emporia, give us a call at 342-4800 or email news@emporia.com.
