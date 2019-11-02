Winter Farmers Market
The Farmers Market will be held from 10 a.m. - noon today at Waters True Value, 2727 US Hwy. 50.
Shop for late season produce, honey, cider, quality meat cuts, farm fresh eggs, baked goods, handmade items, crafts, and more. Lyon County Extension staff will be on hand for a SNAP cooking demo with samples of a quick and nutritious recipe featuring local ingredients.
Soup-a-Palooza
This year’s Soup-a-Palooza fundraiser for the Emporia Farmer’s Market is 11 a.m. -- 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Anderson Building features a variety of homemade soups and desserts. This year, the event will also showcase live music by Sapphire Son-Cory Anderson, and silent auction items. All proceeds from the event assist market operations and community outreach projects.
Dine-in bowl $4, take-home container $6, and desserts $2 each. Complimentary water, tea, and locally-roasted coffee will also be available. Sponsored by Capitol Federal Foundation and Frontier Farm Credit.
Fall festival
The Sacred Heart Fall Festival is 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 102 Exchange St. The menu includes turkey and dressing, green beans, sauerkraut, salads, dinner rolls and desserts. Prices are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-10. Dine-in or carry out.
Volunteer work day at Pioneer Bluffs
The next volunteer work day at Pioneer Bluffs starts at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at the site in Matfield Green. The day begins with coffee in the Granary. Volunteer tasks vary from physical to nonphysical activities. Come out to help celebrate and preserve the ranching heritage of the Flint Hills.
Each volunteer workday ends with a free lunch. Contact Executive Director Lynn Smith for more details at 620-753-3484 or lynn@pioneerbluffs.org, or visit pioneerbluffs.org.
Soup and Pie
Delicious fare will be served at the Republican Annual Soup and Pie Supper from 5 — 9 p.m. Sunday at the Emporia Senior Center, 603 East 12th Ave, Emporia. Included in the evening will the meal, a pie auction, and guest speakers. This Sunday fundraising event is expected to be a great evening.
WEACT Fall Potluck
WEACT will have a Fall Potluck Social from 6 - 9 p.m. Monday on the stage at Albert Taylor Hall. The diner is open to anyone interested in theatre enriching the community. Information about WEACT will be available.
People whose last name begins with A-F should bring a main dish, G-T should bring a salad or side dish and U-Z should bring a dessert.
Corky’s Cupbord Anniversary
The Emporia State University Associated Student Government will be celebrating the fifth anniversary of Corky’s Cupboard at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Center for Student Involvement in ESU’s Memorial Union.
This student-created and student-led food pantry fights food insecurity for ESU students. In its first five years, 961 clients have received 57,906 items.
Diabetes education support group
The purpose of a new Diabetes Education Support Group is to create a climate of support and education that will assist attendees’ efforts with their diabetes care or their friend or family member.
The meetings will be held quarterly, with the first taking place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at in the Newman Conference Center at Newman Regional Health (Enter Canopy C at north entrance off 12th Avenue.)
The speaker will be Wilma Malone speaking about holiday cooking. No RSVP necessary and the event is free to the public.
Christmas assistance
The Salvation Army has started to take appoints for Christmas assistance signup. Applications will be accepted Nov. 4 - 27 by appointment only.
All applicants will need to bring: a photo ID, case summary printout from DCF (legal documentation with child’s birth date must be provided if not in DCF printout) or proof of all household income for all adults living in the home (including most current paycheck stubs for one month, social security, etc.), proof of all persons living in the home, proof of age for children in the home, proof of Lyon County resident if not on ID.
Come prepared with the following information: Accurate sizes of child’s clothing, underclothes and shoes and specific gift suggestions. Families and seniors who qualify for Christmas assistance receive food for holiday meals and gifts for children 16 years and younger.
