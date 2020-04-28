Newman Regional Health has received a little more than $1.4 million of $325 million in relief funding that was allocated to Kansas health care providers and hospitals fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines.
US Senator Jerry Moran, who announced the relief funding earlier this month, said it was part of the $100 billion provider relief fund established in the Phase III Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and is being administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“The CARES Act created a fund to help meet the needs of hospitals and health care providers, and today over $325 million is being distributed across Kansas,” Moran said in a written release. “As hospitals are seeing significant revenue losses and others see their costs go up because of COVID-19, these new resources will be a necessary benefit not just to our hospitals, but to the communities and patients they serve. In the fight against COVID-19, these new resources will put our health care providers in a better position to keep us healthy and meet the needs of Kansans.”
Newman Regional Health Chief Financial Officer Holly French said the hospital received the funding on April 21 — almost 11 days after it was announced.
"The first round of funding of the CARES Act was $1,467,068," she said. "We received that on April 21 and there is supposed to be a second round coming. We have not yet received that."
French said the hospital is currently seeing a 43 - 47 percent drop in net patient revenues. This is largely due to the cancelation of elective services during the pandemic.
"The biggest impact to us is shutting down all of those elective services," she said. "That is having the most significant impact on our organization as it is for any other hospital, I'm sure."
In March the hospital reported about $1.1 million less in revenue than budgeted, and French expected that number to be up over $2.9 million for the month of April. Knowing that the hospital would likely see a decline in revenues when the virus first appeared in Kansas, French said the hospital took advantage of accelerated Medicare payments — essentially an advance of $10.6 million to help keep the hospital afloat for the next four months. The hospital would be expected to start paying those advances back in four months.
Because it is county-funded, Newman Regional Health was not eligible for the first round of the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program. However, French said the Medicare acceleration has helped so far.
"That allows us some breathing room and allows us to know that we can continue to meet payroll in the meantime while we continue to figure out provider relief funds," she said, adding that the hospital was looking for other means to replace that lost revenue stream as well.
The hospital plans to pursue the next round of assistance opportunities once the details are released.
To date, French said Newman Regional Health has not furloughed any employees. Instead, employees have been moved to other departments in order to retain their jobs.
"We have provided additional orientation and training to them," she said. "That has been the philosophy of our board and administration thus far."
French said the difficulty will be making those payments back to Medicare if elective services have not yet been restored. And the challenge there? The nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment, necessary for all manners of medical care.
"We will be working with our local public health officials to be looking at what our local situation is," she said. "What are positives are, are we showing a decline — that's step one. We have to show a decline and weigh the availability of our personal protective equipment. It has got to be safe for our patients and our employees. That personal protective equipment, certainly, is a large part of that."
