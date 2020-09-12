My friend and writing partner, Jim Calvert, passed away August 22nd. His son Jim contacted me and wrote that he shared his father’s interest in politics; would I be interested in writing opinion pieces with him? We had a phone conversation and here is our first joint effort. But I’ll let Jim introduce himself:
Thank you Bob. I grew up in Emporia, graduating from EHS in 1978, and then worked for USD 253 for over ten years. I recently retired after 15 years of teaching high school English in a rural Missouri school district. I now live in Kansas City with my wife, Barbara.
My father’s last article with Bob dealt with the use of the terms “socialist” and “socialism,” including Webster’s Dictionary definition of “socialism.” They went on to argue we need to fulfill the “social” responsibilities we all have as a society. I agree and would like to point to a specific example to support their position.
All governments practice socialism, to varying degrees, including ours, though not to control private enterprise. Police and fire departments are the best examples of socialism in America. It is certainly not a foolproof system, but it works more times than it doesn’t.
Socialism has come to the aid of working Americans throughout our history. Farm bills frequently contain either price controls on commodities like wheat or corn, or crop insurance to allow farmers to produce without risk. Water’s connection to the spread of disease led to the adoption of water processing standards at the beginning of the 20th century, mainly through legislation creating state health departments that proved quite successful. The United States currently ranks as the safest water supply in the world.
Republicans, who have been winning working Americans’ votes recently, increasingly use the word “socialism” as code for “communism” to imply a complete government takeover of American business, rejecting capitalism and putting the “American Dream” at risk. Bernie Sanders argues we need democratic socialism, where our private economy works not just for the benefit of stockholders, but for our collective good.
A careful review of Republican actions over the past 30 years shows that they actually put working class Americans at more risk than Democrats. The current fiasco brought on by Trump donor and current Postmaster General Louis DeJoy demonstrates this.
The United States Postal Service (USPS) has served Americans since before the Declaration of Independence was written. People rely on the United States Postal Service for the delivery of their packages, prescriptions, and legal documents no matter what their address, a service not provided by private delivery companies that place profit above civic duty.
The USPS has always been supported by revenue from their operations, which served them well until 2006 when the Republican-controlled 109th Congress passed the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act that required the USPS to pre-fund their health and retirement costs for 50 years. This placed a profit-killing burden on the agency that no other governmental body has to deal with.
Currently, the USPS receives funds from Congress to continue its operations, which is as it should be, given that Congress created the budget crisis in the first place. However, these arguments should be moot because the USPS needs to be viewed as a social service, especially for those in rural America, though current Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who comes from private industries that compete with the USPS, does not agree. He instead chose to follow President Trump’s lead in changing the mission to one more closely related to a private industry which reports on quarterly profits rather than customers served.
There are two obvious political forces behind the recent dismantling of sorting machines and no overtime directives: punishing the USPS for not charging Amazon at a rate President Trump feels would adequately punish Jeff Bezos for owning both Amazon and the Washington Post, and to support his reelection goal of disenfranchising those citizens who choose to vote by mail in this time of increasing risk of public contact at polling locations due to COVID-19.
We must resist the siren calls from the bully pulpit and vote for candidates who will support the lifeline the USPS provides for those working Americans, including those in rural America, who rely on the USPS to receive correspondence and needed supplies delivered directly to their homes. Voting is your most powerful tool in our democracy. Please use it wisely.
