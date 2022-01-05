The Emporia Gazette
One person reportedly needed treatment for smoke inhalation after a fire at an Emporia home Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were called to 925 West St. around 1:45 p.m. Battalion Chief Jesse Taylor said Wednesday that oil in a pan on a stove caught fire.
The injured person was treated on the scene and did not require hospitalization.
Damage to the home was estimated at $5,000.
