The Kansas American Legion Oratorical Scholarship Contest will be held on Saturday, March 13 at American Legion Post 17 in Manhattan.
The purpose of The American Legion high school oratorical competition is to develop greater knowledge and appreciation of the United States Constitution. Each competitor will give two orations.
The first oration (five to eight minutes) will be on some aspect of the United States Constitution, chosen by the orator, that emphasizes the duties and obligations of a citizen to our government.
The second oration (three to five minutes) will be assigned to the orator five minutes prior to delivery. The second topic, called the assigned topic, will be one of the following:
Article , I, Section 7, Passage of Bills and Presidential Vetoes
Article II, Section 3, Information from the President to Congress
Article III, Section 1, The Judicial System
Article XXII, Section 1, Term Limitation.
Kansas Scholarships are $750, $500, $250 and $150
The Kansas Winner will receive an all-expense trip to the National Finals Contest.
National Finals Scholarships are $20,000, $17,000 and $15,000.
Eligibility: Participants must be citizens or lawful permanent residents of the United States. Participants must be bona fide students under the age of 20 years who are presently enrolled in a high school (public, military, private or home school). commencing with grade 9 and ending with grade 12. High school students that graduate early during the school year are eligible to compete if they are not enrolled in a college, university or trade school.
Contact John O. Sanderson at 620-342-0874 for a contest application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.