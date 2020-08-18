Martha “Jane” Pichon Millikan, 94, of Emporia, KS formerly of Danville, passed away at Newman Regional Hospital in Emporia, KS, on August 12, 2020. Jane was born June 28, 1926, the daughter of Mike and Eveline Pichon in Danville, IL. Jane married Sam Kutch in the late 1940s, and he preceded her in death. She later married Willard Walthall in 1968, and he also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her four children, Carol (Joe) Bowman of Bourbonnais, IL, Myrna (Allan) Comstock of Emporia, KS, Jim (Donna) Walthall of Mahomet, IL, and Michael Millikan of Los Angeles, CA; five grandchildren, Andy (Megan) Bowman of Dunlap, IL, Chris Bowman of Palmer, Alaska, Erin (Benjamin) Brodbeck of Mahomet, IL, Sarah Bowman of Thurmond, North Carolina and Lindsey (Jason) Murphy of Mahomet, IL; and eight great-grandchildren.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Jessie Alice Broderick of Danville, Myrna Pichon Nein of Lynchburg, VA, and brother Gene Pichon of Danville.
Jane graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in oboe performance and music education. She taught band for many decades in the Bismarck-Henning school district. After she retired from teaching music, she obtained her Master’s degree in school counseling and worked as a counselor in rural schools for five additional years.
Her hobbies were photography, painting, and writing. In later years she played the French horn in the Emporia Municipal Band. She was a member of the First Congregational Church and the PEO Club in Emporia and the Retired Teachers Association in Macomb, IL.
Jane will be remembered for the many acts of kindness and generosity that she showed to her students during her years teaching music and her fondness of animals. During her life, she cared for many rescue dogs and wildlife.
A private family Celebration of Life service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, IL, 3940 N. Vermilion St. Danville, IL 61834. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Danville.
Memorial donations can be made to Buck Animal Welfare Fund, PO Box 1613 Emporia, KS 66801.
Please join Jane’s family in sharing memories,
photos, and videos on her tribute wall at
