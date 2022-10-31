08/12/1937-10/23/2022

Robert Marvin Uran, 85, passed away after a short illness

at home on October 23, 2022. He was born August 12, 1937

in Kankakee Illinois, the son of Harold and Hazel (Hartman)

Uran.

Robert served 8 years in the United States Air Force as a

munitions specialist and explosive operator. He was stationed at

Forbes AFB in Topeka, Kansas. He served in the Cuban Missile

Crisis of October 1962 and did a two-year tour at Ingirlik AFB

in Adana, Turkey.

He was married to Verna M (Germann) Uran, in Emporia,

Kansas on March 2, 1958. They were married for 62 years

before she preceded him in death on June 17, 2020

He was the loving father of Thomas (Kelly) Uran of Lenexa,

Kansas and Connie (Kevin) Uran- Norris of Groveland,

Florida, cherished grandfather of Jessica Neeley of Nebraska;

Ricci (Jarrad) Robertson of Colorado; Luke (Elizabeth) Adams

of California; Michael and Nick Uran of Kansas. Robert was

adored by his great-grandchildren: Shelby Rappel, Whitney,

Riley, Bridon and Braydon Pearson of Kansas; Bristal, Creek,

Harlow, and Stockton Robertson of Colorado; Connor, Joselyn,

Samuel, Owen, and Baby Adams (due in Nov) of California;

Kouper Adams of Washington and Christain Uran of Kansas.

Robert also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who were

loved dearly. He was the dearest brother of Helen Maass of

Illinois, Patricia Corbett of Indiana, Ronald (Margaret) Uran of

Texas, Gerald Uran of Indiana, Frank (Linda) Uran of Indiana

and brother-in-law of Sharon Uran of Arizona and Beverly

(Burt) Copeland of Kansas.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers,

Richard Uran and Theodore Uran; five sisters, Flodene Thorsen,

Charolette Vavrick, Eleanor Hamende, Barbara Hendron, and

Beverly Fortin.

Robert loved his family deeply and spent many miles

traveling on several trips a year visiting them in Minnesota,

Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. Robert worked 35 years for

the Didde Web Press in Emporia, Kansas then retired with

his wife to Florida in 2008. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs

and Kansas University fan and enjoyed watching their games.

Most of all he enjoyed carpentry work and spent many hours

working on building his projects. He loved working in his

yard and helping others in his community. Christmas was a

very special time for him as he and his late wife, Verna, along

with close friends decorated the main entrance of the resort in

which they lived for several years for all to enjoy. Robert had a

large circle of friends and together they would host many card

games, bbq’s, dances, and game day parties as well as many

holiday gatherings. He will be greatly missed by many.

Cremation has taken place and a graveside memorial will

be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made

to The Fisher House Foundation and sent in care of Jones

VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, Kansas 66856.

Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.

