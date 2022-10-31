08/12/1937-10/23/2022
Robert Marvin Uran, 85, passed away after a short illness
at home on October 23, 2022. He was born August 12, 1937
in Kankakee Illinois, the son of Harold and Hazel (Hartman)
Uran.
Robert served 8 years in the United States Air Force as a
munitions specialist and explosive operator. He was stationed at
Forbes AFB in Topeka, Kansas. He served in the Cuban Missile
Crisis of October 1962 and did a two-year tour at Ingirlik AFB
in Adana, Turkey.
He was married to Verna M (Germann) Uran, in Emporia,
Kansas on March 2, 1958. They were married for 62 years
before she preceded him in death on June 17, 2020
He was the loving father of Thomas (Kelly) Uran of Lenexa,
Kansas and Connie (Kevin) Uran- Norris of Groveland,
Florida, cherished grandfather of Jessica Neeley of Nebraska;
Ricci (Jarrad) Robertson of Colorado; Luke (Elizabeth) Adams
of California; Michael and Nick Uran of Kansas. Robert was
adored by his great-grandchildren: Shelby Rappel, Whitney,
Riley, Bridon and Braydon Pearson of Kansas; Bristal, Creek,
Harlow, and Stockton Robertson of Colorado; Connor, Joselyn,
Samuel, Owen, and Baby Adams (due in Nov) of California;
Kouper Adams of Washington and Christain Uran of Kansas.
Robert also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who were
loved dearly. He was the dearest brother of Helen Maass of
Illinois, Patricia Corbett of Indiana, Ronald (Margaret) Uran of
Texas, Gerald Uran of Indiana, Frank (Linda) Uran of Indiana
and brother-in-law of Sharon Uran of Arizona and Beverly
(Burt) Copeland of Kansas.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers,
Richard Uran and Theodore Uran; five sisters, Flodene Thorsen,
Charolette Vavrick, Eleanor Hamende, Barbara Hendron, and
Beverly Fortin.
Robert loved his family deeply and spent many miles
traveling on several trips a year visiting them in Minnesota,
Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. Robert worked 35 years for
the Didde Web Press in Emporia, Kansas then retired with
his wife to Florida in 2008. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs
and Kansas University fan and enjoyed watching their games.
Most of all he enjoyed carpentry work and spent many hours
working on building his projects. He loved working in his
yard and helping others in his community. Christmas was a
very special time for him as he and his late wife, Verna, along
with close friends decorated the main entrance of the resort in
which they lived for several years for all to enjoy. Robert had a
large circle of friends and together they would host many card
games, bbq’s, dances, and game day parties as well as many
holiday gatherings. He will be greatly missed by many.
Cremation has taken place and a graveside memorial will
be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made
to The Fisher House Foundation and sent in care of Jones
VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, Kansas 66856.
Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
