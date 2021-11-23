Emporia fire crews were called to the LoanMax Title Loans on W. Sixth Avenue Tuesday afternoon but were called off after determining that a roof air conditioner was experiencing maintenance issues.
There was no fire on the scene and the issue was determined to be mechanical in nature.
