Conventional wisdom suggests that successful entrepreneurs are open to every opportunity and make themselves available to everyone all the time. In reality, being a “yes” machine is really just a recipe for an unfocused, spread-too-thin, burned-out business person. Saying “yes” to what is truly worth your time is good for your business. However, saying “no” can be equally important.
Small business owners consider themselves people who get things done. Saying “no” is hard, and goes against that independent streak inherent in most entrepreneurs. But focusing on what is important, rather than what’s urgent, is essential to growing a successful thriving business.
“When you take on too many or the wrong things, you waste time, energy, and money and distract yourself from what’s really important,” author Bruce Tulgan says in Harvard Business Review. Read the article here: https://hbr.org/2020/09/learn-when-to-say-no.
Tulgan suggests you make a list of things to which you will automatically say “no.” Your list would include things that are not allowed under your business model, as well as things that are simply not feasible for your particular business operation. For example, your “no” list might include anything that doesn’t directly impact your business or things that are outside your core business. Or maybe you automatically say “no” to those things you just don’t like to do.
It is important to determine why you have a hard time saying “no”. That knowledge can help in developing a strategy that makes saying “no” less difficult. Are you a people pleaser at heart? Are you worried that you might miss an opportunity?
If you find it difficult to say “no” to employees or customers or outside requests, having a strategy already in place can help. That could include preparing standard responses for various “asks”. Another good way to say “no” without actually having to say it is to change the timing. You can respond that you’re willing to consider the request, but at another time.
If you need a little inspiration for why saying “no” is essential, remember that Steve Jobs said that “focusing is about saying no.” Saying “no” to one request makes you available to say “yes” to another. That should make it a little easier.
We’re glad that Chamber members give themselves space to say “yes” to investing in their community. Please join us in welcoming new Chamber member Turner Premier Events! Meet owner Rusty Turner at their Ribbon Cutting on Oct. 4 at the Trusler Business Center at 4:30 p.m.
We hope you’ll say “yes” to these upcoming Chamber events, too. Register online for Group Lunch on Oct. 5 at noon at emporiakschamber.org. Coffee & Conversation with City Communications Manager Christine Johnson is Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. at the Trusler Business Center. Call the Chamber office at 620-342-1600 or register online.
It’s a great day in Emporia!
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
