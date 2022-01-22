Three Kansans sustained minor injuries after a one-vehicle wreck just outside Olpe Saturday afternoon.
According to a release from Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Williams, deputies, Olpe first responders and Emporia/Lyon EMS were dispatched to the 700 block of South Kansas Highway 99 at 2:51 p.m. for reports of an injury crash.
It was determined that 66-year-old David Denman, of Toronto, was driving a 2000 F-250 Super Duty truck heading southbound, when he failed to negotiate the curve and struck several signs.
Denman and his passengers, 56-year-old Harold Howe and 37-year-old Myderia Ann Casteel, both of Yates Center, all had suspected minor injuries and were checked out by medical personnel at the scene.
They all refused further treatment.
All occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the wreck.
