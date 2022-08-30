The PDGA World Championships are back in Emporia this week, bringing the “best of the best” in the sport to some of the city’s most popular courses.
“This is the Super Bowl of disc golf,” said Doug Bjerkaas, tournament director. “This is the tournament. If you ask a professional disc golfer if they could win one tournament, 95% of them are going to say the world championships.”
Bjerkaas said pros who win that title have their careers changed immeasurably.
“You will also be a world champion,” he said. “It’s how we meassure the greats in our sport.”
This event has brought in 289 sanctioned players to town. That includes 213 men and 76 women, plus their support crews, families and fans.
“It is the absolute best of the best,” Bjerkaas said. “It’s a tournament packed with players at their very best. It’s not to be missed for sure.”
This is the second time since 2016 that Emporia has hosted the world championships. Bjerkaas said it’s an important event in the sport and it’s an honor to bring it back again.
“We did it in 2016 and now six years later, we’re able to do it again,” he said. “It’s the most important disc golf tournament. As much as we love what used to be the Glass Blown Open [now the Dynamic Discs Open], which will continue to run every year, this particular event we’re given the privilege to host the world championships.”
Bjerkaas said there are a number of ways locals can take part in the action throughout the week. Those interested in being spectators on the field can purchase passes online. He recommends coming out for Saturday’s final at the Emporia Country Club.
“Passes are $40 and they are available at eventbrite.com,” he said. “That’s one way they can watch. They can also tune into channel 3 if they are ValuNet Fiber subscribers and watch all of the livestream.”
The tournament is also being streamed online at https://www.discgolfnetwork.com. There’s a small subscription fee to sign up and watch.
Then, in true Emporia fashion, there’s a block party scheduled for Friday night in downtown Emporia.
“It’s not in our usual Commercial Street location,” Bjerkaas said. “We’re partnering with the Halfway to Everywhere music festival and using the space that they are going to use, which is on the Merchant Street side of downtown.”
The block party is set for 6 - 9 p.m. in the 700 block of Merchant Street, and includes live entertainment, a number of vendors and food. The block party also coincides with the Emporia First Friday Art Walk.
“It should be a fun time,” Bjerkaas said, adding that he could not stress enough how exciting the championships are. “This is the best one of them all and it’s happening this week right in Emporia, Kansas, which is awesome.”
A full schedule of events can be found online at https://2022proworlds.com/event-schedule.
