The Emporia Public Library may be temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but library staff members are working hard to keep local resources available to anyone who wants to use them.
"Our entire staff is working from home during this time," Assistant Director Mckenzie Gulick said. "We believe that the safety of our community and our staff have to come first. Staff is still working hard to keep resources updated, patron questions answered and keeping things on track for our upcoming summer reading season."
Part of those resources include access to library materials — both at EPL and statewide. While residents may not be able to set foot into the physical building, Gulick said there are a number of free online resources available to library patrons, including the Sunflower eLibrary and TumbleMath. Both resources can be accessed with a library card.
The library is also active on social media and updates its website often. A new feature on www.emporialibrary.org is the "Bored?" tab, where patrons can find a wealth of information and virtual tours.
"We update our social media quite often, and we encourage the community to follow us to stay up-to-date," Gulick said. "We would love to see how everyone is keeping busy and what they are reading, so please tag us on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook and use the hashtag #EPLReadingInQuarantine. We highly recommend that families keep track of their reading times as well, since we will honor all of the time read for things such as our 1,000 books before kindergarten program."
For those who do not already have a library card, Emporia Public Library is able to issue "temporary cards" and State Library of Kansas cards.
"Anyone can fill out a Google form, which they can find the link to on our website or email us at epl@emporialibrary.org with their information and staff will set up a library card and/or KS library card for them," Gulick said. "These cards will give access to all of our online resources from home. When we are able to open the library again, we will be asking that new patrons bring in their two forms of ID as per our policy in order to check out physical items from the library. We understand that times are difficult and are still here to provide help wherever we can, and we believe online access is going to be huge."
Gulick said the temporary cards have been a popular offering so far.
"We have had over 20 new cards registered this week alone and encourage anyone with a question about their existing cards to email us as well," she said.
To sign up for a temporary card or for more information, visit www.emporialibrary.org or email epl@emporialibrary.org.
