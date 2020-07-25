Have you received a package of mystery seeds in the mail from China? The Kansas Department of Agriculture says you may not be alone.
The KDA announced Saturday that several Kansas residents "have received unsolicited packages containing seeds that appear to have originated from China."
"The types of seeds in the packages are unknown at this time," KDA said in a release. "The packages were sent by mail; some have been labeled as jewelry and they may have Chinese writing on them. Unsolicited packages of seeds have been received by people in several other states across the United States over the last several days."
The department is asking the public not to plant the seeds. If the seeds are received in a sealed package, do not open the package. Instead, contact KDA's plant protect and weed contact program at 785-564-6698, email KDA.PPWC@ks.gov or by visiting www.agriculture.ks.gov/kda-services/complaint-form/plant-protection-and-weed-control-complaint.
"Unsolicited seeds could be invasive species, could introduce diseases to local plants, or could be harmful to livestock," the KDA said. "Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. KDA works to prevent the introduction of invasive species and protect Kansas agriculture."
