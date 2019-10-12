Special to The Gazette
Emporia State University Theatre presents “Little Women, The Musical” from Oct. 17 — 20, in the Karl C. Bruder Theatre.
Set during the American Civil War, the March sisters — romantic Meg, tomboyish Jo, sweet Beth and irascible Amy — live in Concord, Massachusetts, with their beloved Marmee while Father serves as a Chaplain in the war.
Louisa May Alcott’s beloved characters are brought to vivid musical life by the writing team of Allan Knee (book), Mindi Dickstein (lyrics) and Jason Howland (music). Filled with adventure (both lived and imagined), heartbreak and a deep sense of hope, the struggle of these “Little Women” to find their own voices mirrors the growing pains of a young America.
With lovely music, memorable characters and a big-hearted message, “Little Women” reminds us that “sometimes when you dream, your dreams come true.”
The cast includes Jasmine Hall, a sophomore from Independence (Jo March); Kara Mason, Shawnee (Meg March); Elizabeth Tate, Sand Springs, Oklahoma (Beth March); Haley Wells, Wichita (Amy March); Zulema Renteria, Emporia (Marmee); Allison Jones, Waterville (Aunt March); Cole Chapman, Wichita (Teddy Laurence); Ian Malcolm, Emporia (Mr. Brooke), Brogan Falls, LeRoy (Mr. Laurence); and Cameron Webb, Shawnee (Professor Bhaer).
The production team includes Jim Bartruff (Director), Lindy Bartruff (Choreographer), Ben Williams (Scenic Designer), Susie J. Williams (Costume Designer), Penny Speedie (Music Director), Melinda Groves (Pianist), Stephen Holbert (Vocal Director), Chris Lohkamp (Technical Director), Amanda Dura (Costume Shop Manager).
Students on the production team include Brian Percival, Olathe (Stage Manager); Greyson Waltmire, Topeka (Assistant Stage Manager); Dayne Sabatos, Burlington (Assistant to the Costume Designer); Jared Steele, Garden City (Sound Design); and Riley Jack Greenwood, Valley Center (Dramaturg).
Performance times are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 - 19 and an afternoon matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. All performances are presented in the Karl C. Bruder Theatre in King Hall (1301 Market St.).
For tickets, call the box office at 620-341-6378 or online at tickets.emporia.edu. Tickets are priced at $15, $12 and $8 (ESU students) when purchased in advance. Ticket prices rise to $20/$15/$10 at the door.
Proceeds benefit ESU Theatre student scholarships.
