April N. Cottenmyre,
formerly of Emporia, died
Monday, March 06, 2023
in Dayton, OH. She was
81.
Graveside services
have taken place in Ohio.
Glickler Funeral Home &
Cremation Service had
the arrangements.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 6:50 pm
