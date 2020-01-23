WEACT (We Are Emporia Arts Council Theatre) is happy to present a fun evening of Broadway classics performed by local talent.
Showstoppers from Oklahoma, Aladdin, Jekyll and Hyde, Dear Evan Hansen and Matilda take center stage in the EAC Davis Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. There is even a sneak peek at the EHS production of Fiddler on the Roof. Free-will donation accepted. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Choreographed and directed by Penelope Speedie, this is WEACT's first adult production and is sure to be just what you need to warm up your Saturday night. Alaska Turner ,who has helped produce this show said, "We hope this will be an annual event. We are so excited at the variety of faces that came out to be in this show."
