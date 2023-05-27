More than 4,000 riders will soon converge on Emporia for Life Time’s UNBOUND Gravel, the largest field of athletes the premier gravel grinding event has ever seen.
The impressive field of pro and amateur riders, along with their support teams and thousands of spectators, will descend upon Emporia from around the globe for the four-day event weekend, experiencing the gravel community and tackling the beauty and rigor of the renowned Flint Hills.
“UNBOUND Gravel unites riders from all corners of the world, pushes the limits of human endurance and showcases the stunning beauty of the Flint Hills, solidifying its position as the world’s premier gravel race,” said Kristi Mohn, Life Time’s OG UNBOUND Gravel team member and Gravel Cycling Hall of Famer. “We’ve experienced incredible growth in the event since its inception and could not be more proud to set another record year in 2023. We are honored to have such an amazing team, extraordinary volunteers, and, of course, our athletes — all of whom allow us to celebrate gravel in this beautiful and incredibly supportive community of Emporia.”
It’s the community, Mohn added, that has really nurtured the growth of the event.
“I think it just continues to show that what we have in Emporia is very special and solidifies that,” she said.
Mohn said she hears from cyclists often that they come back to the area, not just because the Flint Hills amazing and beautiful, but because Emporia is excited to have them back year after year.
“It just solidifies all the things we know about the event,” she said.
This year’s race brings some changes to the routes, including new sections and old favorites.
Mohn said the 200- and 100-mile routes will feature a number of new sections, including D Hill at Mile 10, which will be the first hill outside of Emporia. This hill hasn’t been used as part of the course since 2015.
“This brings Mother Nature back into it a little bit, because those are the roads that provide the hike bike experiences for sure,” she said.
Returning terrain includes the famous Texaco Hill from Mile 40 through Mile 43, offering amazing views from atop the ridge looking across the valley, followed by a rowdy descent sometimes called “water bottle hill” — because many a cyclist has lost a water bottle during that stretch of the ride. The XL and 50-mile courses also include a number of changes and additions at this year’s event.
Mohn said it was important for the UNBOUND team to revisit those elements in order to best showcase the Flint Hills.
“I think that’s part of what we want to do,” she said. “The Flint Hills of Kansas cannot be overstated and we take it seriously to provide a challenging route that pulls you and makes you better than you think you are.”
The event is also poised to see largest field of elite gravel racers to date, thanks in part to the Life Time Grand Prix.
For the first time in the event’s history, elite males, elite females and age group athletes will start in three separate waves. Life Time anticipates these changes will have a positive effect on the race dynamics, and create a safer, more competitive experience at the front of the field.
The changes are also intended to promote better competition among women elite riders and the ability to track the women’s field with real-time race highlights and enhanced media coverage.
For those not riding the course, there’s still a lot to do.
The All Things Gravel Expo, presented by the City of Emporia, is set for June 1 - 2. The expo features nearly 300 brands showcasing the the best gravel and bike gear from top brands. It also will highlight several local Emporia businesses and vendors, providing all guests with a true taste of Emporia.
“It’s always amazing to see Emporia come to life each year for UNBOUND Gravel,” said LeLan Dains, Director at Visit Emporia and previous Race Director of UNBOUND Gravel. “Emporians take great pride in welcoming visitors and the whole town is once again gearing up to provide a world-class experience for all who make the journey to the gravel-grinding capital of the world.”
The annual Finish Line Party in downtown Emporia is set for 11 a.m. - midnight June 3, in downtown Emporia. The beer garden opens at noon for guests ages 21 and older.
“This year we have several businesses participating in our Common Consumption area,” said Emporia Main Street. “This means you can purchase a beer, cider, seltzer at one of the participating bars and carry it outside to the event.”
Participating bars include Bourbon Cowboy, Main Street Axe Co., 627 Event Space, Mulready’s Pub, Emporia Granada Theatre and Radius Brewing Company.
“I think it’s just really important for the locals to know that Finish Line experience is unlike anything else,” Mohn said. “Not only do we, the organizers of the event, appreciate everyone that comes out to support those athletes, but the athletes — that’s one of the things that they always talk about is Finish Line experience that we’ve created.”
2023 UNBOUND Gravel Schedule of Events 6 p.m. Wednesday — Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Emporia Granada Theatre 2 — 7 p.m. Thursday — All Things Gravel Expo presented by City of Emporia 2 — 6 p.m. Thursday — Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda Trading Card Signings | LTGP Booth in Expo 3 — 5 p.m. Thursday — From the Saddle Film Festival at the Emporia Granada Theatre 3 — 6 p.m. Thursday — Packet Pickup at the Lyon County History Center 4 p.m. Thursday — Best Day Yet Yoga with Brooke Goudy — South end of Expo 6:30 p.m. Chamois Butt'r UNBOUND Gravel Welcome Party at Mulready's Pub 7:30 p.m. "Making Our Space" Film Premiere with Abi Robbins & Friends at Shimano Park in Expo 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Friday — All Things Gravel Expo presented by City of Emporia 10 a.m. — 7 p.m. Friday — Packet Pickup at the Lyon County History Center 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Friday — Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda Trading Card Signings | LTGP Booth in Expo Noon Friday — Life Time Grand Prix Athlete Panel at the Stage in Explo 1 — 1:45 p.m. Friday Crystal Kovacs Q&A for 25 and 50-mile distances at the Lyon County History Center 3 p.m. Friday — UNBOUND Gravel XL start 4:30 p.m. Friday — Rider's meeting at the Emporia Granada Theatre 5:50 a.m. Saturday — Pro Men Start on Commercial St 5:52 a.m. Saturday — Pro Women Start on Commercial St 6 a.m. Saturday — 200 Start on Commercial St 7 a.m. Saturday — 100 Start on Commercial St 7 – 8:30 a.m. Saturday — 25/50 ONLY Packet Pickup at the Lyon County History Center 9 a.m. Saturday — 25/50 Start on Commercial St Noon Saturday — Finish Line Party Begins on Commercial St 2 p.m. Saturday — 50 Mile Awards at the Emporia Granada Theatre 5 p.m. Saturday — 100 Mile Awards at the Emporia Granada Theatre 6:30 p.m. Saturday — Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda Awards at the Emporia Granada Theatre 7 p.m. Saturday — 200 Mile Race Press Conference at the Granada Theatre 1 p.m. Saturday – Sunset Ventum Race the Sun Beach Party on Commercial St 9 p.m. Saturday – 12 a.m. Saturday Best Day Brewing Pizza Party on Commercial St 3 a.m. Sunday — Finish Line cut-off on Commercial Street 8 a.m. Sunday — XL and 200-mile awards at the Emporia Granada Theatre
Traffic changes Starting 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 31 — 10 p.m. Friday, June 2, the following streets will be closed to through traffic for the Unbound Gravel Expo: 600 and 700 Mechanic 10 block and 100 blocks of E. 7th Avenue 10 block of E. 8th Avenue The following roads will be closed for the Unbound Gravel race and Finish Line event from 4 a.m. Saturday, June 3 — 4 a.m. Sunday, June 4 600, 700, 800, and 900 blocks of Commercial 10 block of W. 7th from Commercial to the Alleyway 10 block of E. 7th 10 block of W. 8th from Commercial to the Alleyway 10 block of E. 8th from Commercial to the Alleyway 10th block of W. 9th from Commercial to the Alleyway 10 block of W. 10th from Commercial to the Alleyway No traffic will be allowed to cross Commercial Street in an east/west direction at 10th Avenue or 11th Avenue. No left-hand turns can be made at 11th Avenue and Commercial Street. Traffic lights at 12th Avenue and Commercial Street will be on flashing red.
