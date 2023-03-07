New food options will be available to travelers later this spring at the Emporia Service Area located on I-335/KTA at mile marker 132.
The restaurant will change to Subway and Taco John’s as a result of a recent request for proposals from quick-service vendors.
The existing Emporia Service Area restaurant will close for remodeling on March 15, 2023. Schedule permitting, the Subway and Taco John’s drive-thru is tentatively slated to open in early May with the restaurant opening to walk-in customers in early June.
Progress on remodel efforts will be part of KTA’s construction report published monthly in KTA’s electronic newsletter, Turnpike Times, and included in the monthly Construction News email. Individuals can sign up to receive one or both publications here: https://www.ksturnpike.com/communication.
Good deal. Finally something somewhat healthy option with Subway. Wish they'd update all and get rid of McDonalds and Dunkin.
