The Emporia Public Library announced Thursday the postponement of further opening of the library for public browsing.
The decision was made due to the increase in active COVID-19 cases within the community.
Executive Director Robin Newell said that in order to reduce community spread, the library board of directors set a metric to determine when to open further of an average of 21 days of active cases equal to or below 100. The board set the metric on Nov. 12.
The library instead will expand its contact-free pickup hours to 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday and 1 - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The number of computer appointments available will increase beginning Nov. 30.
Mobile printing will continue to be available for those who would like to pick up their prints during contact-free pickup.
"A new personal browser service will be available for patrons who are not sure which materials to put on reserve," Newell said in a written release. "A patron will complete an information form and library staff will prepare a browser bundle for contact free pickup."
The library recently received 42 additional mobile hotspots thanks to a CARES SPARK grant from the City of Emporia. The hotspots are available to checkout for two weeks at a time with a valid library card.
Patrons must have a library card in good standing for thirty days in order to check out a hotspot.
For more information and updates about library services that are available, please visit the library’s website at emporialibrary.org, follow the Emporia Public Library Facebook page or call the library at 620-340-6462.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.