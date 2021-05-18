The Emporia High girls track and field team finished fourth and the boys finished fifth at the Centennial League meet on Thursday.
For the girls, Kalia Keosybounheuang won the pole vault competition while Journey Walburn finished sixth and Emma Mendoza finished seventh.
Hattie Cooper was the runner-up in the 300-meter hurdle. Avery Gutierrez was eighth and Kenadie Lewis was ninth.
Elizabeth Willhite finished second in the 1600-meter race, with Micah Sheffy-Harris coming in seventh and Gutierrez in 10th.
Willhite was also third in the 3200-meter while Sheffy-Harris was eighth and Gutierrez was 10th.
In the 800-meter, Sofia Ruvalcaba took third and Taryn West took sixth.
Katy Ayer finished fourth in the long jump while her teammates Alexa Shivley and Teegan Baker followed her at ninth and 10th respectively.
Rylee Peak was fifth in the javelin throw and Kyla Herfkens was 10th.
On the boys side, Kyle Obermeyer finished second in the 110-meter hurdles and third in the 300-meter hurdles.
Josiah Huber was second in the pole vault competition while Fred Jackson was third in the 400-meter.
Treyson True was fourth in the 1600-meter with Jonathan Laudie finishing behind him in seventh. Laudie also finished fourth in the 3200-meter.
Other girls top 10 finishers:
Lauren Williams, sixth (400-meter)
Allana Eng, sixth (100-meter hurdles)
Allissa Telfer, sixth (high jump)
Trinity Ervin, sixth (discus)
Avery Gutierrez, seventh (100-meter hurdles)
Alexa Shivley, seventh (triple jump)
Katy Ayer, eighth (triple jump)
Teegan Baker, eighth (100-meter)
Rebecca Snyder, ninth (high jump)
Taryn West, 10th (triple jump)
Other boys top 10 finishers:
Lane Wullschleger, sixth (800-meter)
Aiden Jackson, seventh (100-meter), eighth (300-meter hurdles)
Zachary Jackson, seventh (200-meter)
Fred Jackson, eighth (javelin)
Tyler Proehl, eighth (high jump)
Daniel Knapp, ninth (triple jump)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.