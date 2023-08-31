The Emporia State University Special Collections and Archives will present an exhibit on the Great Migration — the largest domestic movement in American history — next week.
An opening reception for "A Journey Toward Freedom: Black Americans and the Great Migration" is set for 2 - 4 p.m. Sept. 6, in the exhibit hall on the first floor of ESU's William Allen White Library.
During the century following the Civil War, more than 6 million Black Americans left the southern United States to move north and west. Visitors to the exhibit can learn more about the motivations for this movement and the impact of the Great Migration on locations where migrants made their homes, including Emporia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.